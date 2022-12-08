Cairo, Egypt: Cairo Festival City Mall (CFCM), Egypt’s leading shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, won 5 Awards, including two Gold and three Silver MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer 2022 Awards by The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2022. This affirms Cairo Festival City Mall’s unparalleled ability in setting standards of excellence, enabling innovation throughout the industry, and providing remarkable experiences.

The MESC+R Awards honors Cairo Festival City Mall endeavors to meet its customers’ interests, managing to position its efforts and activities to be recognized in four categories which are sales & promotions, cause related marketing, NOI Enhancement and Design & Development.

Cairo Fashion Experience was highlighted within the cause related marketing with a Gold Award. Joining forces with Vogue Italia, CFC Mall has developed Cairo Fashion Experience, its unique scouting program for the first time in Egypt, to support Emerging Egyptian designers, with an aim of empowering new generation of designers and supporting Egyptian talents.

CFC Mall’s second Gold Award was for Fashion Focus, a seasonal campaign that was devised with an innovative concept set to be repeated and anticipated for future years that turns the mall into a shopper’s haven for 6 weeks full of prizes, offers and entertainment combining a myriad of on-ground and online activities.

Moreover, The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2022 awarded Cairo Festival City Mall with three Silver Awards divided within three different categories.

Everything She Dreams of, a seasonal campaign celebrating and empowering women, was also highlighted within trade marketing for its on-ground and online activations, during March, the month dedicated to celebrating women. In addition to, CFC Mall's Entertainment Arena with its new concept, that introduces adventure gaming and street dining, creating a distinctive shopping and feasting experience for customers. In addition to, The Mall's Renovation project that landed a Silver Award in Design & Development. with a purpose of enhancing and elevating the mall’s appearance and interiors to ensure a delightful experience to our customers.

Heba Abdallah, Head of Marketing at Cairo Festival City Mall, said: "We are honored to be featured and recognized in The Middle East Shopping Center and Retailers Award by The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2022 for the fifth year in a row. Our leadership as a shopping, dining and entertainment destination has empowered us to provide our customers with an exceptional, 360 experience.”

Abdallah added: “In line with our vision in creating an integrated and innovative shopping experience, we always aim to foster innovation and forward-thinking businesses by adopting regional and international standards. That is why we are proud to be acknowledged in a prestigious ceremony, celebrating Cairo Festival City Mall’s efforts.”

It is noteworthy that Cairo Festival City Mall has previously won four prestigious awards from the “Middle East Council of Shopping Centers & Retailers (MECSC)”, out of a total of four award nominations, in recognition of the mall's retail efforts and substantial campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, Cairo Festival City Mall has received BT 100 Awards for the previous three years in appreciation of the mall's achievements in the retail industry and its over-the-top advertising.

ABOUT CAIRO FESTIVAL CITY

Spanning a land area of over 3 million sq. m (700 acres), Cairo Festival City is a visionary, mixed-use urban community strategically located at the gateway to New Cairo city. Cairo Festival City sets new standards as Egypt’s premier indoor-outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, providing spectacular residential villas and luxurious apartments, as well as prime office spaces, together with internationally renowned hotels, international schools, and automotive showrooms, all set within a beautifully landscaped and tranquil community. Combining a relaxing lifestyle and picturesque landscapes, the many parks, gardens, walkways, and plazas bring together the districts to enhance and foster gatherings for family and friends as an addition to Cairo Festival City amenities. A truly distinctive lifestyle experience where meticulous attention to detail is obvious and all elements of the project are seamlessly interconnected. Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall) was established in 2013 to extend over 160,000 sqm gross leasable area. CFC Mall has risen to become the number one shopping and entertainment destination for Cairo, containing more than 300 shops, 95 restaurants and cafes anchored by 10,755 sqm Carrefour hypermarket and home furniture flagship store, two department stores, all served by 7,000 parking spaces, and launched the country's most eagerly awaited fashion destination, Festival Avenue, Egypt’s upcoming hottest premier fashion destination at Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall) opening, which will include 80 shops and 15 restaurants to CFC Mall’s current 310 outlets.

More about Al Futtaim

Al-Futtaim Group, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, pioneered the commerce sector in the 1930s and has since evolved to become one of the most versatile and sophisticated regional companies. The corporation is divided into five operational divisions: automotive, financial services, real estate, and retail; it employs roughly 42,000 people in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. It also collaborates with over 200 of the world's most renowned and creative brands. Al Futtaim's leadership and unwavering emphasis on customers enable the organization to constantly upgrade and flourish significantly while responding to our customers' ever-changing demands within the communities in which we serve. Day after day, Al-Futtaim enriches its consumers' lives and aspirations by adhering to our core values of respect, excellence, teamwork, and honesty. Please visit www.alfuttaim.com for further details.

About Al-Futtaim Malls

Al-Futtaim Malls provides development and asset management expertise, specializing in building retail-led super regional malls in prime locations across MENA and beyond. With a proven track record of creating both sustainable revenue growth and value enhancement for tenants, Al-Futtaim Malls delivers exceptional experiences and exciting shopping environments for customers.

Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, Al-Futtaim Malls leadership team brings more than 30 years of experience and a deep understanding and knowledge of the retail sector, both from a shopper’s point of view but as curators of space or landlords to other brands. The company has a directly managed portfolio including over 9 million sqft of retail space across four malls in the MENA region and two under development. Malls under the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio include Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt and Doha Festival City in Qatar.

PLEX Management Services is part of Al-Futtaim Malls within the Al-Futtaim Group, one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses. Leveraging on the expertise of its parent company, Al-Futtaim Malls, PLEX Management Services offers a full array of services including asset management and development, leasing, and brand experience expertise to shopping malls and retail organizations in the MENA region and beyond.

For more information on Al-Futtaim Malls, please visit https://www.al-futtaimmalls.com/