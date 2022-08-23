Cairo: Cairo Festival City Mall (CFCM), Egypt’s leading shopping, dining and entertainment destination collaborates with Sympl, Egypt’s first “Save Your Money Pay Later” platform for bank card holders. This partnership enables customers to shop now and pay later on short-term plans without any application process nor pre-registration with 0% interest, at all affiliated stores and brands empowering customers to better handle their financials through their shopping experience using 3, 4, or 5 interest-free payment options.

Robert Hall, General Manger at Al-Futtaim Malls, stated: “We are eager to provide shoppers with Sympl’s seamless buying experience, as well as its instant and flexible payment plans. We believe this collaboration will enhance customer satisfaction, and provide an exceptional and unique payment model when shopping at Cairo Festival City Mall.”

He also added: “For more than nine years in the Egyptian market, Cairo Festival City Mall has succeeded in creating an integrated and innovative shopping experience. Throughout our journey, we have been always keen to establish successful specialized partnerships that ensure access to consumer friendly, secured and agile payments programs to shop at a wider range of brands at our properties.

Respectively, Mohamed El-Feky, Co-Founder and CEO of Sympl, said: “Cairo Festival City Mall is one of the country's largest and most successful malls, and we are thrilled to offer our services to CFC Mall consumers and be a part of their success.”

He added, “We are proud that Sympl is the first platform of its kind to empower sellers to sell their products and services directly to bank card holders on short-term, interest free payment plans that are the best fit with customer preferences. Besides, Sympl targets more than 26 million bank card holders in Egypt.”

Cairo Festival City Mall is the number one shopping and entertainment destination in Egypt, offering an integrated and lively shopping & entertainment experience for its customers through its ongoing campaigns, offers and partnerships. Such partnerships give customers the chance to have access to a wider scope of options to enjoy their shopping without having to worry about financial factors that hinder the process. Sympl serves over 30,000 clients and has over 350 merchants covering over 1,300 point-of-sale and online partners in various fields. Shoppers can browse Sympl's merchant network and learn more about its offers by downloading its mobile app, available on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play Store.

ABOUT CAIRO FESTIVAL CITY

Spanning a land area of over 3 million sq. m (700 acres), Cairo Festival City is a visionary, mixed-use urban community strategically located at the gateway to New Cairo city. Cairo Festival City sets new standards as Egypt’s premier indoor-outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, providing spectacular residential villas and luxurious apartments, as well as prime office spaces, together with internationally renowned hotels, international schools, and automotive showrooms, all set within a beautifully landscaped and tranquil community. Combining a relaxing lifestyle and picturesque landscapes, the many parks, gardens, walkways, and plazas bring together the districts to enhance and foster gatherings for family and friends as an addition to Cairo Festival City amenities. A truly distinctive lifestyle experience where meticulous attention to detail is obvious and all elements of the project are seamlessly interconnected. Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall) was established in 2013 to extend over 160,000 sqm gross leasable area. CFC Mall has risen to become the number one shopping and entertainment destination for Cairo, containing more than 300 shops, 95 restaurants and cafes anchored by 10,755 sqm Carrefour hypermarket and home furniture flagship store, two department stores, all served by 7,000 parking spaces. And launched the country's most eagerly awaited fashion destination, Festival Avenue, Egypt’s upcoming hottest premier fashion destination at Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall) opening 2023 which will include 80 shops and 15 restaurants to the current 310 CFC Mall outlets.

More about Al Futtaim

Al-Futtaim Group, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, pioneered the commerce sector in the 1930s and has since evolved to become one of the most versatile and sophisticated regional companies. The corporation is divided into five operational divisions: automotive, financial services, real estate, and retail; it employs roughly 42,000 people in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. It also collaborates with over 200 of the world's most renowned and creative brands. Al Futtaim's leadership and unwavering emphasis on customers enable the organization to constantly upgrade and flourish significantly while responding to our customers' ever-changing demands within the communities in which we serve. Day after day, Al-Futtaim enriches its consumers' lives and aspirations by adhering to our core values of respect, excellence, teamwork, and honesty. Please visit www.alfuttaim.com for further details.

About Al-Futtaim Malls

Al-Futtaim Malls provides development and asset management expertise, specializing in building retail-led super regional malls in prime locations across MENA and beyond. With a proven track record of creating both sustainable revenue growth and value enhancement for tenants, Al-Futtaim Malls delivers exceptional experiences and exciting shopping environments for customers.

Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, Al-Futtaim Malls leadership team brings more than 30 years of experience and a deep understanding and knowledge of the retail sector, both from a shopper’s point of view but as curators of space or landlords to other brands. The company has a directly managed portfolio including over 9 million sqft of retail space across four malls in the MENA region and two under development. Malls under the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio include Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt and Doha Festival City in Qatar.

PLEX Management Services is part of Al-Futtaim Malls within the Al-Futtaim Group, one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses. Leveraging on the expertise of its parent company, Al-Futtaim Malls, PLEX Management Services offers a full array of services including asset management and development, leasing, and brand experience expertise to shopping malls and retail organizations in the MENA region and beyond.

For more information on Al-Futtaim Malls, please visit https://www.al-futtaimmalls.com/

ABOUT SYMPL

"Sympl is the first deferred payment service in Egypt to allow merchants to sell directly to bank cardholders on short-term, fully interest-free, repayment plans. The platform is an evolution of the checkout experience and provides an alternative, hassle-free purchase process – promoting customer saving and a better matching of income and expenditure, without any compromising of lifestyle. Launched in October 2021, Sympl is already now accepted at more than 350 retail and online stores in Egypt, and established partnerships with some of Egypt’s leading merchants and service providers. In Dec 2021, Sympl raised a $6 million seed fund, led by Beco Capital with participation from A15 and Global Ventures. Sympl aims to accelerate its growth through merchant network expansion on multiple product and service categories and expand its service offering to large customer segments."