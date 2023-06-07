Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CAFU, the leading on-demand car services platform in the UAE, has launched an extensive recruitment campaign targeted towards technology professionals across the region. This stems from CAFU’s remarkable expansion regionally and globally, including its recent entry into Canada. As CAFU continues to make a global footprint, the company is looking to expand its workforce with technology enthusiasts seeking to drive change.

CAFU seeks to attract talented individuals from a myriad of backgrounds, creating an environment that encourages diverse viewpoints to further innovate and drive change. The company has over a 100 coveted positions, spanning a wide spectrum of expertise, from visionary engineers and creative product designers to accomplished software developers. Aspiring, talented candidates are encouraged to join hands with CAFU and help bolster its operational prowess while revolutionizing the automobile services landscape.

“As the Chief Technology Officer at CAFU, I am excited to drive our growth and expansion by attracting exceptional tech professionals in the UAE and globally. Our aim is to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers and pioneer innovative solutions that greatly improve our customers' lives,” stated Huan Yang, Chief Technology Officer, CAFU. “Through our recruitment drive, we are actively seeking individuals who are ready to join us on a journey that will shape the future of mobility and redefine the car services industry. We recognize the importance of staying ahead in this fast-paced industry and are fully committed to building a talented workforce with deep expertise in new technologies, solutions, and their potential to optimize the automotive services landscape. By bringing together top talent, we will continue to push boundaries, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.”

CAFU offers employees the opportunity to not only learn from industry leaders, but also pave their own paths and contribute to the growth of the firm. As part of the CAFU team, individuals can enjoy enticing benefits including flexible work hours, competitive salaries, equity in the firm through stock options and a host of additional perks that will enrich employee experiences.

If you are looking to enhance your career as a tech professional, joining CAFU might be the move for you. Seize the chance to be part of a dynamic team at the forefront of innovation in the automotive services industry. Apply now by visiting https://www.cafu.com/careers.

ABOUT CAFU

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global fuel delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number one in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refuelling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android or IOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

For more information, please contact: Prachi Kapoor prachi.kapoor@cafu.com