Dubai, UAE – Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform for leading businesses, has partnered with CAFU, the on-demand fuel delivery company in the UAE, to completely optimize the payment landscape for Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) and fuel delivery services.

Thanks to Adyen's machine learning-powered solutions, CAFU successfully safeguarded its revenue and enhanced its authorization rates. CAFU utilized Adyen's RevenueProtect, an integrated fraud prevention solution, to strengthen its risk management capabilities. This not only resulted in reduced payment processing costs but also mitigated the risks associated with fraudulent chargebacks. Additionally, CAFU implemented Adyen's Revenue Accelerate, a second solution, to boost authorization rates and increase overall revenue. By automatically recovering revenue from declined payments with fewer retries, even in cases of insufficient funds. This solution identified optimal days and times for payment retries while minimizing the likelihood of payment failures.

Expanding into foreign markets can be financially complicated, and businesses need to consider local payment methods, currency conversions, taxation, and banking requirements. Adyen's global reach and acquiring capabilities enabled CAFU to swiftly handle its expansion to Canada with only one integration and speed up the process in the payment sector, supporting CAFU’s initiatives to reduce carbon emissions from transportation even in the absence of EV installation chargers.

CAFU has swiftly incorporated local payment methods in Canada and established its presence in a region that was new to them. This bold move to expand first in Quebec, and later in different provinces, is aimed at boosting access to charging infrastructure for users who are struggling to find equipped EV stations in the area.

"Thanks to Adyen's integrated payments platform, we quickly entered a significant market and established direct connections with our customers," said Jean Francois Lapierre, Head of Special Projects at CAFU.

"We're proud to onboard a dynamic local player like CAFU - a business that keeps pushing boundaries,” commented Sander Maertens, Head of Middle East at Adyen. “Their commitment to innovation and fast acceleration aligns with our values, and we believe that this is what makes a business an unstoppable force."

Adyen's partnership with CAFU demonstrates its commitment to providing seamless payment experiences across new markets and resolving a significant gap in the EV charging infrastructure. The partnership enables CAFU to focus on delivering its services while Adyen takes care of the payment complexities. With the combination of Adyen's global reach and innovative payment solutions, and CAFU’s customer-centric approach, the two companies are poised for success in Canada and beyond.

About Adyen:

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with CAFU as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About CAFU:

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global fuel delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number one in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refueling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android or IOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com