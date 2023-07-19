DUBAI – Conares, the second-largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, has officially announced a partnership with C&D, a Fortune Global 500 company focused on supply chain operation services and real estate development based in the city of Xiamen, China. This groundbreaking collaboration will empower the Chinese corporation to distribute high-quality steel from China in the GCC region, strengthening trade ties between them.

The official signing of the partnership took place at Conares' state-of-the-art steel plant in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai. Zheng Yongda, General Manager of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited & Deputy Party Secretary and Bharat Bhatia, Chairman and CEO of Conares, was also present, accompanied by other distinguished guests and senior executives from Conares.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Bharat Bhatia said, “We are happy to join hands with C&D in bringing Chinese steel to the GCC region. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both Conares and C&D, as we leverage our respective strengths to foster economic growth and enhance trade relations. By combining Conares' expertise in steel manufacturing with Chinese steel, known for its exceptional quality, stable quantity and wide variety we aim to cater to the rising demand for steel products in the GCC market."

Mr. Zheng Yongda further added, “Our new partnership with Conares is invaluable to us and we look forward to working with them to expand the distribution of Chinese steel in the GCC region. This collaboration signifies a new chapter of cooperation between C&D and the UAE, and we are confident that our high-quality steel products will contribute to the development and growth of various industries in the region.”

The partnership between Conares and C&D will provide the GCC region with access to a wide range of top-grade Chinese steel products, meeting the growing requirements of various industries, including construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. This collaboration is expected to bolster trade between China and the GCC countries, facilitating a seamless exchange of goods and services.

The GCC region has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driving the demand for steel products to new heights. Conares, with its advanced manufacturing facilities and commitment to delivering excellence, is well positioned to cater to this demand. The partnership with C&D enables Conares to expand its product portfolio and ensure a steady supply of high-quality Chinese steel to meet the region's evolving needs.

Conares remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting the UAE's vision of economic diversification and sustainable development. By partnering with C&D, Conares is reinforcing its commitment to fostering international collaborations that drive innovation, strengthen economies, and contribute to the overall prosperity of the GCC region.

About Conares

With its foothold securely placed in the steel industry, Conares is one of the largest and the only private steel manufacturers in the region. Since its inception in 1988, Conares initially focused on steel trading. Having built extensive partnerships with renowned steel plants across the world, it brought the world-best competencies to the region, by setting up its own state-of-art manufacturing facility in UAE. Being a 100 per cent privately owned entity, the company’s assets exceed US$400 million of investments in the UAE.

As the Middle East focuses on the development, Conares serves as the perfect partner to meet the growing industry requirements for steel rebars, pipes and color-coated coils. A diversified and full-fledged manufacturing facility based in the UAE, the strategic hub between the East and the West, Conares today is the premier producer of quality steel products for wide-ranging needs, having a total manufacturing capacity of 1,500,000 MT annually. Conares earned various international product certifications for its various steel products, which it serves in the fledgling construction industry in the region and abroad. Meanwhile, its ongoing efforts in streamlining its manufacturing operations to be safe for its employees and community have earned the company its sustainability certification from UK CARES Sustainability Scheme.

From its central location in Dubai, UAE; Conares serves an extensive network of clientele including pre-engineering companies, steel trading companies, and construction majors not in the Middle East but across wider markets that are easily accessed from its headquarters. Led by a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Conares today employs more than 900 people. Conares has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence, and service standards. A trusted name in the industry, Conares is led by the vision to support the region’s infrastructure development by providing world-class steel products through long-term partnerships.

At Conares every business partnership, each product, every process, and any aspect of service is defined by three core values – Trust, Quality & Strength.

