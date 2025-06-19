Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi, “rendering for illustration purposes”

Rome – Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce that an agreement has been signed for a new Bvlgari Resort & Mansions in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to open in 2030.

Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi will be nestled on a private island, characterized by its horseshoe-shape, and offering breathtaking views of the open sea, a sunset view on one side, and the majestic Qasr Al Watan, and city skyline on the other.

The project will include a resort featuring 60 elegantly designed rooms and suites, along with 30 villas, each offering spectacular views of the sea, city, or tranquil coves, as well as 90 exceptional mansions of different sizes and with unique characteristics, paired with meticulously curated landscaping that offer an unparalleled blend of Italian elegance and Arabian heritage.

Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi will be a unique beachfront sanctuary in the heart of the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, redefining the urban landscape. The ultimate luxury retreat will extend Abu Dhabi’s iconic corniche and will be accessible via a purpose-built bridge or by sea, ensuring a seamless arrival experience and enhancing its secluded and exclusive character.

Designed as a seaside haven, it will feature marine activities and water sports, allowing esteemed patrons to explore some of the region’s most pristine beaches and islands. The Emirate’s flourishing art scene, prestigious institutions, and natural beauty provide an inspiring backdrop for this extraordinary project.

The construction and design project, which will be compliant with the best sustainability practices, will be curated by the Milanese architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. A vision shaped by Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural tapestry, the resort’s architecture will embody a symbolic metaphor of glass and gold emerging from the sand— with the interplay of materials and forms that reflect the Emirate’s unique identity and heritage of craftsmanship and luxury.

The landscape design, entrusted to the Milanese firm LAND SRL, will feature a visionary landscape—crafted with precision, inspired by culture, and immersed in nature. Spanning across the private island, the design will be a living canvas—where dunes, gardens, and crafted forms converge in harmony, each element shaped to reflect the essence of luxury. The landscape will transition from the sculptural to the organic, from varied geometries to soft natural forms, echoing both Italian artistry and Arabian tradition. More than a setting, it will be a living, breathing experience—where tranquillity meets vibrancy, elegance meets identity, and every detail reflects a commitment to beauty, meaning, and a sense of place.

The owner of the estate and partner for the project is Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate development company, founded by Mr. Mohamed Alabbar. With 30 years of experience, Mr Alabbar has brought to life some iconic landmarks and unparalleled lifestyle destinations and has extended its operations in over 18 countries, with groundbreaking developments within and beyond the UAE. Notable developments include Downtown Dubai, Belgrade Waterfront, Duress Waterfront, Riga Waterfront and Maryam Island.

The Resort

The Resort will comprise a main building that features 60 guest rooms on various floor levels, including 2 Bvlgari Suites and a Bvlgari Penthouse, and 30 distinct beachside villas, each with a private pool. The five bedroom, 1,200 sqm Bvlgari Villa, set within its own private park that leads to its private beach with a 20-meters pool, will be the cornerstone of what will become the new class of worldwide luxury hospitality.

An extensive range of luxury facilities for wellness, recreation, entertainment, and dining will be available throughout the entire destination to ensure a rich lifestyle experience to all discerning guests.

The main building will feature Bvlgari’s signature Il Caffè, the casual Italian restaurant, Bvlgari Dolci boutique, offering renowned ‘chocolate gem’ creations and Italian pastries and La Galleria, the Resort’s concept store that offer a wide selection of items from hand-picked local and international designers. The destination will feature an exquisite, purpose-built Bvlgari Spa, spanning across 2,000 sqm within the hotel premises and offering world class and state of the art wellness amenities. The spa will feature a 25-meter-long lap pool, a 1,000 sqm fitness center, and an outdoor deck studded with mesmerising views of the sea. Streaming through the center of the hotel, a landscaped sanctuary will pay an ode to the region’s historical mastery of conservation and craftsmanship.

Other signature outlets across the resort will include Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, serving contemporary Italian cuisine and curated by Italian 3 Michelin-star chef Niko Romito, the intimate and exclusive Japanese dining concept Hōseki, a refined Turkish restaurant offering a suite of Middle Eastern flavors, La Spiaggia restaurant, and the spirited Bvlgari Bar. Additionally, the resort will be a base to a state-of-the-art Yacht Club, featuring its own private beach, exclusive membership program, and a 40-berth marina that will accommodate the docking needs of the island’s residents. The Yacht Club will serve as a launchpad for extensive water sports and a variety of local area experiences, including unparalleled sea excursions.

Situated on the city-side, a Ballroom dedicated to events and banqueting will complete the destination’s offerings.

Residences and Mansions

The residential component of the project will include 90 private mansions, whose sizes will range between 1,650 and 2,500 sqm, and will introduce 8 estates – each with its own private beach. A selection of mansions will have their own docks that can accommodate boats up to 25-meters long, while others overlook the quaint inner cove of the island. All mansions will offer spectacular views of the sea, city, or private cove, with a design blending contemporary international architecture with local influences.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari, expressed his enthusiasm: “With Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi, we continue our jeweller of hospitality magnificent journey of bringing Bvlgari’s distinctive elegance and craftsmanship to the world’s most remarkable destinations. This project is a tribute to Abu Dhabi’s unique cultural identity, blending timeless sophistication with modern luxury. This project will set a new milestone in Haute Hospitality and I’m particularly happy to develop it with our long-standing Retail Partner and friend Mohamed Alabbar always striving for the highest standards”.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Eagle Hills commented: "Abu Dhabi has always stood for vision and grace. This partnership with Bvlgari reaffirms our commitment to placing the Emirate at the epicenter of luxury living — where exceptional design, exclusivity, and Arabian soul converge."

Patricia Viel, CEO of ACPV ARCHITECTS the architectural firm responsible for the design of Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi said: “The project captures the best aspects of its location—secluded and immersed in nature and the sea—while remaining within easy reach of central Abu Dhabi. Life on the island is enriched by a diverse landscape, carefully designed environments, and sweeping views of both the sea and the city. The Bulgari Resort & Mansions offers a thoughtfully curated setting that fosters a strong sense of place. The interplay of architecture, natural surroundings, and exceptional amenities creates a distinctive and refined living environment.”

About Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts

Unique locations in harmony with the surrounding areas, the blend of traditional design with dramatic contemporary Italian architecture by the architectural firm ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and superior service crafted with the same attention to quality that has always distinguished Bvlgari creations. These are the key elements that characterize the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection.

For all the hotels, the approach is the same: the design of the interiors is strongly rooted in the traditions of the place, and careful attention is paid to every detail in a tribute to absolute luxury.

The Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection features the distinctive, bold Italian style typical of Bvlgari, reflected in its unique design, its contemporary Italian cuisine, and its lavish spas. It conveys the excitement of the Bvlgari brand, its timeless glamour, and its magnificent Italian jewelry heritage.

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection includes properties in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai, Paris and the recently added ones in Rome and Tokyo.

Four additional hotels and resorts are coming soon to Miami, Bodrum, Maldives and Cave Cay between 2026 and 2029.

About Bvlgari

Part of the LVMH Group, Bvlgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company’s international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world’s most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bvlgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back – to nature and to the community.

About Eagle Hills:

As an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills brings its immense expertise to high-growth markets looking to revitalise urban areas or realise the full potential of city hubs. Eagle Hills manages 33 hotels across 11 countries and leverages cutting-edge technologies and smart innovations to create sustainable communities designed for future generations. Founded by Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, who is also recognized as the founder of Emaar Properties. With 30 years of experience, Mr Alabbar brought to life some iconic landmarks and unparalleled lifestyle destinations such as the globally acclaimed Downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall in the centre. Beyond Dubai, Alabbar’s impact extends across more than 18 countries, with dynamic developments in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as transformative projects throughout Africa, establishing his legacy as a global leader in urban development and community building.

