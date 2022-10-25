Muscat: Expressing its intent to enhance customers’ purchasing power and cater to their ever-changing lifestyles, ahlibank has launched its Easy Payment Plan for credit card holders offering with zero interest, flexible installment options for a variety of merchant categories.

With installment periods of 3, 6 and 12 months, and merchant categories comprising travel, furniture, electronics, jewelry and schooling, credit card holders can look forward to a host of easy deals on purchase transactions of OMR200 or above. EPP facility can be availed on purchases at merchant outlets and on internet transactions. While customers incur no additional fees on the three month plan, the charges for extended periods has been kept to minimal – OMR 5 for 6 months and OMR 10 for 12 months.

Under the travel category, the plan will be extended to travel agents, airlines, as well as hotels, making it a very lucrative option for customers with travel on their minds. The tuition fee category, on the other hand, will also include higher education, covering not only schools and colleges, but also universities, to offer respite for customers seeking easy financial solutions.

Commenting on the Bank’s EPP, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, said, “’Easy and convenient’ are the bywords of our Payment Plan, which is structured to enrich our customers’ purchasing power and to open up newer avenues for them to shop without worrying about immediate payments. As the fastest growing bank in the country, we believe the onus is on us to constantly upgrade and customize our products and services to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers. We have achieved that by incorporating flexible installment options and promoting more categories in the merchant portfolio. Whether it is travel and entertainment or accessories and schooling, our credit card holders will benefit from the easy monthly payment option.”

As per the plan, customers can enjoy the convenience of paying large value transactions in small, equal and affordable monthly installments; they can obtain the payment plan of their choice, depending on their financial flexibility.

“As the name suggests, the plan is extremely convenient. Our credit card holders do not require to furnish additional documents to complete the process. What is more, customers can access details of their installment plan through their monthly credit card statement. All that the customers need to do is use their credit card to make a purchase worth OMR 200 or more, and they will receive an SMS to convert the transaction to EPP for the period of their choice.” Al Balushi added.

