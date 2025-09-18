LAGOS, Nigeria -/West African business leaders, technology partners and SAP experts met in Lagos this week to explore a bold new vision for business to thrive in an increasingly competitive technology environment.

Shiraz Khota, Managing Director: Emerging Africa at SAP, said: “Organisations across the region are leveraging the latest technologies to build a trusted foundation for AI and amplify their insights and processes to transform the way they work. From harnessing collaborative AI agents to solve complex problems and accelerate decision-making, to seamlessly connecting their entire business value chain, West Africa’s business community is gearing up to unleash their full potential powered by cloud, data and AI.”

The comments were made at SAP Business Suite Innovation Day on September 17th, a special event for SAP customers and partners to showcase how SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Business AI come together to deliver exceptional value as part of the SAP Business Suite.

Experts from across the SAP ecosystem provided behind-the-scenes insights into the power of business AI and cloud, and how these new innovations combine powerful cloud applications with the most contextual and reliable data to enable collaborative AI agents to tackle the most difficult business challenges with confidence.

The event also included presentations by regional business leaders who have successfully leveraged SAP technologies to accelerate growth and unlock new capabilities.

Juzar Badami, Group Head: SAP Centre of Excellence at Dangote Industries Limited, shared some insight into how the company leverages cloud technologies to power growth and drive efficiency. Dangote Industries Limited is the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent, employing more than 30 000 people.

“Succeeding in today’s fast-paced business landscape requires strong foundations built on the latest technologies. Critical to this is a modernised enterprise resource planning landscape that enables organisations to fully leverage the power of emerging technologies, all built on a clean-core strategy that ensures the business has access to real-time, accurate data for decision-making.”

Titilayo Adewumi, Country Managing Director for Nigeria at SAP, said: “Africa’s greatest wealth lies in its people, including our fast-growing youth population. Our ability to cultivate the right mix of skills is critical to our digital transformation ambitions, especially as we rush to leverage the power of AI and cloud in our businesses.

Research conducted by SAP found that half of Nigerian businesses expected a ‘significant’ increase in demand for AI skills this year. The SAP Africa’s AI Skills Readiness Revealed report also found that 93% of Nigerian companies already experience a negative impact on their innovation capabilities due to a lack of access to AI skills. The same report revealed that West Africa was the region most likely to partner with expert third-party providers to fill the AI skills gap in their organisations.

Khota adds: “The region stands at the edge of a new era of growth and innovation powered by data, cloud and AI, and supported by a workforce geared for our emerging technologies. To ensure this collective effort succeeds, organisations need access to the right skills. While efforts at developing AI-ready skills are underway, companies should also explore ways to augment their skills base in the short term by partnering with our thriving ecosystem of expert partners and collaborators powering business transformation in the region.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP Africa.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only:

SAP Head of Communications Africa, James Wilson at

james.wilson03@sap.com

ByDesign Communications, Palesa Mokitle, at

﻿p.mokitle@bdcomms.co.za

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com