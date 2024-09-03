Abu Dhabi: Burtville Developments, a leading UAE-based developer with over 20 years of global experience, has confirmed significant progress on the “Ville 11” project, which consists of 111 residential units, recently launched in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Burtville Developments announced that they have completed 21% of the construction on the “Ville 11” project, which was launched earlier this year, according to indicators from “Dari,” the platform of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

Burtville Developments confirmed that the progress of construction reflects the company's commitment to implementing the project according to the specified timetable, in preparation for the completion and handover of units to buyers on schedule by the third quarter of 2027.

The company noted that the progress strengthens investors' and buyers' confidence in the company's projects and the broader UAE real estate market. Burtville Developments intends to unveil a number of new real estate projects in prime areas of Abu Dhabi in the near future, most notably Masdar City and the "Yas Bay" area on Yas Island, meeting the aspirations of various investor segments amid increasing demand for real estate in Abu Dhabi.

Burtville Developments reaffirmed its interest in expanding its business in Abu Dhabi and developing new real estate projects that incorporate the latest smart services, sustainable solutions, and innovations. The company is focused on providing real estate units of international quality with unique designs at competitive prices, making a strong addition to the UAE real estate market.

The “Ville 11” project spans over 57,000 square feet of land, with a built-up area exceeding 212,000 square feet. The project is distinguished by its prime location at the entrance to Masdar City.

The project includes 122 parking spaces, 8 of which are designated for electric cars, in addition to parking spaces for visitors and people of determination.

The project also offers a range of facilities and services, including a large swimming pool, a shaded pool for children, a gym, a 1,500-square-foot health club, 4 elevators, a large service elevator, a barbecue area, a 6,000-square-foot children’s play area, and an 8,400-square-foot rooftop café with a table tennis lounge and an outdoor screen.

The residential units include a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom options, with 34 two-bedroom simplex units, 61 two-bedroom duplex units, 7 three-bedroom duplex units, 4 three-bedroom triplex units, and 5 four-bedroom duplex units.

The units also feature modern English classic designs, high-quality finishes, fully furnished apartments, kitchens equipped with Siemens appliances, bathrooms with distinctive designs, sanitary ware from international brands such as Roca, and OTIS elevators. The apartments also include built-in wardrobes, high-efficiency sound-insulating glass, central air conditioning, a maid’s room, and a laundry room in each apartment. Ground floor units additionally offer a private balcony and a separate entrance.