Abu Dhabi, UAE – BurjX, the UAE-born digital asset trading platform, has officially secured its Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the UAE, for brokerage and custody activities.

In a landmark achievement, BurjX becomes a fully regulated digital asset brokerage platform to offer and support trading of over 100 digital assets, setting a new standard for market access, regulatory depth, and product breadth in the region.

The UAE’s cryptocurrency market is projected to generate US$395.9 million in revenue in 2025, with the user base expected to reach 3.88 million by 2026.

With nearly one-third of the population set to own crypto within the next year, the UAE ranks among the highest adoption rates globally. BurjX is setting the benchmark for what a regulated, homegrown platform can be.

A Mission Born in the UAE, Led by Its Founders

“We came to the UAE to build something that reflects the future of this region: regulated, trusted, and globally competitive,” said Omar Abbas, Co-Founder and CEO of BurjX, who previously co-founded NDAX, Canada’s leading crypto exchange. “Securing our FSRA license and launching with 100+ assets is proof of what’s possible when you build with conviction from the ground up. We’re not another imported platform entering the UAE. We’re a homegrown one, built here to lead globally.”

“It’s rare to see a startup go live with this level of regulatory and technical execution,” said Adam Ferris, Co-Founder and Chairman, a Harvard JD/MBA graduate who previously held key roles at Goldman Sachs. “This launch validates the strength of our infrastructure, the caliber of our team, and our ambition to position BurjX as a global player from day one.”

As part of its governance framework, BurjX has appointed Dr. Ryan Lemand to its Board. A former Binance board member and ex-Head of Risk at UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), he brings deep expertise in regulation, digital assets, and institutional finance.

Trade 100+ Tokens with Instant AED On-Ramps Powered by Zand

BurjX makes it easy to go from dirhams to digital assets in seconds. Integrated with UAE banking rails through Zand Bank, users can instantly fund their accounts in AED and trade over 100 tokens within seconds, all under the oversight of ADGM’s world-leading virtual asset framework. As one of the region’s first true fiat-to-crypto bridges, BurjX offers frictionless access to digital markets that is secure, seamless, and proudly UAE native.

Regulated, Institutional-Grade Custody

As one of the few platforms in the region licensed for both brokerage and custody, BurjX combines the strength of ADGM’s virtual asset regime with the speed of institutional-grade infrastructure. Built on NASDAQ-grade systems that process over 1 million transactions per second and secured by Fireblocks’ MPC wallet technology, BurjX offers fast execution, deep liquidity, and secure custody on a single, unified platform. From first-time traders to institutions, every transaction is backed by multi-layer governance, comprehensive insurance across hot and cold wallets, and robust regulatory oversight.

A New Standard in Private Wealth

For family offices, institutions, and high-net-worth clients seeking a more bespoke experience, BurjX has launched its Private Client Division – delivering white-glove OTC services, tailored execution, dedicated relationship coverage, and access to one of the most extensive digital asset offerings in the region. Designed for sophisticated investors, it empowers them to build high-conviction, diversified portfolios with clarity, control, and confidence.

What’s Next for BurjX

With its launch now official, BurjX is entering a new phase of growth; focused on scaling across the UAE and the broader MENA region, while doubling down on its core pillars: security, simplicity, and regulatory strength. With rising adoption from retail users, growing demand from private wealth clients, and deep liquidity across 100+ assets, BurjX is positioned to be the Middle East’s homegrown on-ramp to the global crypto economy.

About BurjX

BurjX is a UAE-born digital asset brokerage and custodian, fully licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. Founded by Omar Abbas, co-founder of NDAX, and Adam Ferris, a Harvard JD/MBA and ex-Goldman Sachs, BurjX offers institutional-grade trading and custody, seamless AED on and off ramps, and multi-layer security infrastructure. Built for trust and performance, BurjX is redefining how the region engages with digital assets and setting a new benchmark for regulated, homegrown innovation.