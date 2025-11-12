Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City (BMC), a leading quaternary care and research hospital in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emirates Thalassemia Society (ETS) to strengthen collaboration in patient care, community engagement, and public awareness for individuals living with thalassemia. The services will be provided through BMC’s newly established state-of-the-art Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Center, led by global experts in the field.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at BMC by Dr. Khalid Yousef Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Trustees, ETS - Abu Dhabi and Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Basit Mardas, Vice Chairman of the Board of ETS; Eng. Azza Suleiman, Board Member of ETS; Prof. Khaled Musallam, Director of the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Center and Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Anwar Sallam, Clinical Advisor of Burjeel Holdings; and Dr. Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer of Burjeel Holdings and BMC.

Representatives of both institutions underscored their shared commitment to improving the quality of life for patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia across the UAE. Under the MOU, the two entities will collaborate across healthcare, patient-centered support, and community awareness initiatives.

Improved Access to Healthcare and Patient-Centered Support



As part of the agreement, BMC will offer a dedicated annual care package for transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients referred by the Emirates Thalassemia Society. The initiative aims to ensure sustainable, high-quality care for patients who rely on regular blood transfusions and multidisciplinary care. The two institutions will collaborate with the shared goal of easing the financial burden on families without insurance coverage while maintaining world-class clinical standards.

To integrate patient voices directly into the continuum of care and foster a supportive, patient-centered environment, the Emirates Thalassemia Society will nominate a patient representative to work at the thalassemia center as a social worker. This individual will support patient education and advocacy, assist in organizing shared fundraising activities, and act as a key liaison between the two institutions.

Raising Community Awareness and Advancing Education



The MOU also establishes a framework for joint efforts in awareness, education, and media campaigns related to thalassemia. Both parties will collaborate on initiatives aimed at healthcare professionals, patients, families, and the broader community to enhance understanding of the disease and novel approaches of care, promote screening and early diagnosis, and encourage voluntary blood donation. The collaboration will leverage each organization’s network and expertise to expand outreach and visibility nationwide.

“By joining hands with Burjeel Medical City, we are reinforcing our mission to improve patient outcomes and empower families. This MOU embodies the spirit of collaboration that will drive sustainable progress in thalassemia care across the UAE,” said Dr. Khalid Yousef Al Khoori.

He further explained that ETS, within its vision, seeks to support patients and enable them to enjoy a better life by providing comprehensive care, promoting community awareness, and encouraging scientific research and strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of treatment protocols. The society also aims to be a national model in medical innovation and human empowerment, in line with the UAE’s directions to improve the quality of health for all members of society.



“This partnership reflects our shared vision to deliver the best medical care and build a community of support and awareness for patients and families affected by thalassemia. Together with the Emirates Thalassemia Society, we aim to set new benchmarks for comprehensive and compassionate care,” added Prof. Khaled Musallam.

The partnership marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for advanced hematology and rare disease care, highlighting the Emirate’s continued investment in health, innovation, and patient well-being.