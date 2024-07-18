The Abu Dhabi Department of Justice (ADJD), in collaboration with Burjeel Holdings, inaugurated a branch of Burjeel Hospital at its headquarters to provide medical and therapeutic services to ADJD employees and court users, and to ensure the highest standards of quality and excellence in the various sectors.

The inaugural ceremony of the new medical centre was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of officials, including Ahmed Ebraheem Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the Judicial Department, John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer at Burjeel Holdings, and Hamad Ahmed Al Hosani, Chief Corporate Officer at Burjeel.

The inauguration of the new facility is the result of a contract concluded between the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Burjeel Holdings to provide pioneering health facilities offering premium services following the best international practices, and in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to implement quality initiatives that promote positivity and support creativity and innovation in a way that consolidates the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“Through this collaboration with Burjeel Holdings, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is setting up a new concept of a motivating and positive work environment in government departments and entities, while facilitating access to an integrated service system, which in turn reflects on enhancing the quality of government performance and increasing efficiency”, Al Marzouqi said.

For his part, John Sunil declared: ‘We are proud to collaborate with the Judicial Department and open the Burjeel Medical Centre, which reinforces our commitment to expanding quality healthcare services. This new centre will provide easily accessible, first-class healthcare to more people, supporting the wellbeing of the community.

The new branch of Burjeel Hospital covers a variety of medical disciplines, including general medicine, family medicine, an internal medicine clinic, as well as offering vaccination and immunisation services against viral diseases.