Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), announces that its Board of Directors has authorized Management to explore a share buyback program of up to 10% of the Group’s share capital, subject to regulatory approval from shareholders and the Securities and Commodities Authority. This initiative reflects the Board’s confidence in the Group’s significant growth potential over the mid and long term.

Strategic Rationale & Growth Outlook

The share buyback program aligns with Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The Group remains on track for mid-teens revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion in 2025 and beyond, driven by the accelerated ramp-up of high-growth assets, expansion of high-complexity procedures, and ongoing cost optimization initiatives. As a result, profit before tax is expected to grow at approximately 25% CAGR over the next four years.

Burjeel Holdings continues to strengthen its position as a leading healthcare provider by investing in advanced medical technologies, expanding its portfolio of specialty services, and enhancing patient care delivery. The Group remains focused on driving operational efficiencies, broadening its service offerings, and leveraging digital transformation to maximize long-term stakeholder value.

Buyback Program Details

Upon approval from shareholders and regulators, Burjeel Holdings intends to execute a share buyback program of up to 10% of the Group’s share capital, to be conducted through open market purchases. This initiative will be fully funded through the Group’s operating cash flow, reflecting its strong financial position.

Following the buyback, Management is evaluating various options for utilizing the repurchased shares, including potential resale based on market conditions, allocation to Long-Term Incentive plans, or other regulator-approved strategies that support broader capital management objectives.

Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: " Burjeel Holdings is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious growth targets, in line with the strategic guidance provided to the market. With our strong operational performance and favorable market trends, we believe the Group’s intrinsic value is not yet fully reflected in its current market valuation. Recognizing this opportunity, we proactively sought Board approval to explore a share buyback initiative. With this mandate secured, we will work closely with regulators and shareholders to finalize the buyback program and ensure timely market updates upon receiving the necessary approvals."

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 100 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 29 medical centers, 29 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.