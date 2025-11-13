Abu Dhabi: In a landmark medical achievement, Burjeel Cancer Institute’s (BCI) Breast Cancer Clinical Care Program has received the Gold Certification from the Joint Commission International (JCI). The JCI Gold Certification, considered a global benchmark in healthcare excellence, is granted only to institutions that demonstrate the highest international standards in clinical care delivery. The accreditation acknowledges BCI’s strong commitment to continuously improving the delivery of quality healthcare services.

As part of the evaluation process, JCI’s expert panel visited the institute for a comprehensive and rigorous assessment. It involved an in-depth review of compliance with 164 measurable standards covering all aspects of cancer care, including leadership and governance, care delivery, patient safety, information and medication management, staff training and competency, as well as patient and family education.

BCI distinguished itself by achieving a flawless result with no findings or non-conformities, marking an exceptional accomplishment that highlights the dedication and professionalism of its team in delivering world-class cancer care.

Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI, said, “Receiving the JCI Gold Certification for our Breast Cancer Program is an international endorsement of the quality of care we provide and our commitment to advancing healthcare excellence in our region. This recognition is not merely an institutional milestone; it is a renewed promise to our patients that we remain devoted to offering comprehensive, safe, and compassionate care that meets global standards. We take pride in leading innovation and excellence in cancer care.”

The certification provides a robust institutional framework to enhance patient experience, improve staff efficiency, and ensure consistent and safe healthcare delivery. It also supports patient-centered care strategies and reinforces the institute’s commitment to addressing the physical, psychological, and social needs of patients and their families.

Established in 1994 as an affiliate of the Joint Commission (USA), Joint Commission International (JCI) is a globally recognized leader in healthcare accreditation. Operating in more than 70 countries, JCI promotes quality improvement and patient safety through rigorous accreditation programs and internationally recognized standards. For more information, visit: www.jointcommissioninternational.org