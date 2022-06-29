Kuwait: For the second year in a row, Burgan Bank is continuing its support of the “Let's Be Aware” (Diraya) financial awareness campaign, sponsoring and participating in various internal and external activities. In line with the Bank’s social responsibility program and under the umbrella of its sustainability platform, this has included recent events such as Al Ahmedi Governate’s third blood donation campaign and the Bank’s own internal blood drive.

Through its participation in these events, Burgan Bank is seeking to utilize this effective public platform, to directly engage with different segments of the community and deliver the campaign messages to them in a clear, resonating way.. Within this context, Burgan Bank continues to employ all of its communication tools and media channels to drive greater financial awareness and educate members of the public about important financial topics.

On her part, Ms. Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Senior Manager - Public Relations at Burgan Bank, said: “Through the “Let's Be Aware” campaign, we aim to shed light about the importance of financial literacy and promote greater financial awareness amongst the community – especially amongst bank customers. Our goal is to educate customers and help them better navigate banking services and what tools banks have to offer. We also want to make sure we increase awareness about cyber security threats and the risks of fraud, in order to help our customers avoid falling victim to them.”

The Burgan Bank PR team representatives, Hessa AlNajada, Leena Al Bassam and Talal Al Ayar, at the internal blood drive event

Burgan Bank strives to embed the values of the “Lets Be Aware” campaign and its main topics within the community using all possible methods. This includes key issues such as: shedding light on the role Kuwait’s banks play in the country, raising clients’ awareness about their rights, introducing the principle of financial inclusion, types of borrowing and financing, types of banking cards, different investment and saving programs and how to avoid potential risks, as well as the types of services for people with disabilities and their rights.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.