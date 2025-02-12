Kuwait: In line with its dedicated strategy for maximizing customer satisfaction and adding value to the everyday banking experience, Burgan Bank announced Sami Marwan AlSaleh as the winner of its 2024 annual Youth account car draw who walked away with an all-new Ford Bronco. The winner’s name was revealed across the Bank’s official communication channels and through the Burgan booth at Avenues Mall amid a range of engaging activations and valuable prizes for participants.

“On behalf of Burgan Management, I extend my warmest congratulations to Sami Marwan AlSaleh on being the lucky winner of the Youth account 2024 annual car draw,” said Mr. Hamad Haji, Executive Manager – Products and Segments at Burgan Bank. “As tomorrow’s adults, leaders, and primary purchasing power, youth are among Burgan’s most important customer segments, which is why we strive to attract more youth to open the account we have tailored to their needs and lifestyle, ultimately enhancing young adults’ financial literacy in preparation for a future of success and fulfillment.”

Mr. Haji noted that the annual car draw is one of yearlong exclusive promotions and offers that Youth customers can benefit from. Among the special benefits that Youth account holders can enjoy are a KD 100 cash gift transferred upon transferring their first student allowance to the account, a referral-based cash rewards program, and a prepaid VIP Mastercard that’s free of charge for the first year. Furthermore, the Youth account only mandates that applicants, ages 15-25, transfer their student allowances to the account, which instantly starts to yield interest.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank consistently strives to develop innovative banking products and services that address the evolving market demands and the increasing aspirations of its diverse customer segments. Among the Bank’s offerings are the Al Rateb salary account, the flagship draw Kanz account, and the awal children savings account.

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.