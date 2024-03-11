Dubai, UAE: BUREAU BÉATRICE, the luxury creative technology company renowned for its innovative approach to blending technology and creativity, has made history by setting three Guinness World Records for architectural projection mapping in collaboration with One Za'abeel, a landmark development in Dubai. The groundbreaking achievements were celebrated during a mesmerizing launch event on 9th February 2024.



The first record, for the Largest Architectural Projection-Mapped Display (temporary), saw BUREAU BÉATRICE and One Za'abeel create an awe-inspiring display covering an expansive 30,662 square meters (330,043 square feet). This remarkable feat was realized using the dynamic canvas provided by One Za'abeel's two iconic skyscrapers, standing tall at heights of 235 meters and 305 meters respectively. The captivating display, which unfolded over seven minutes, transformed the cityscape into a dazzling tapestry of light and color, setting a new standard for creativity and technological prowess.



In addition to this monumental achievement, BUREAU BÉATRICE and One Za'abeel clinched the record for the Longest Architectural Projection-Mapped Display (temporary), spanning an impressive distance of 272.25 meters (893.21 feet). This extraordinary projection, stretching across the length of One Za'abeel's structures and the unique horizontal bridge known as 'The Link,' showcased the agency's ability to push the boundaries of visual storytelling in unprecedented ways.



Furthermore, BUREAU BÉATRICE and One Za'abeel achieved the record for the Largest Mesh Screen on a Building (multiple screens), boasting a total area of 28,665 square meters (308,547 square feet). This innovative display, made possible through advanced mesh technology, seamlessly integrated visuals onto the facade of One Za'abeel, transforming it into a dynamic canvas for artistic expression and brand storytelling.



Reflecting on these record-breaking accomplishments, Kevin Alderweireldt, Co-Founder and CEO BUREAU BÉATRICE, comments, “Our vision has always been to harness the power of technology to create unforgettable experiences that inspire and captivate audiences. Setting three Guinness World Records is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation."



Jon S. Maloy, CO-Founder and CCO of BUREAU BÉATRICE, added, "These record-breaking achievements underscore our commitment to redefining the way brands and organizations connect with their audience. We are proud to have collaborated with One Za'abeel on this historic project and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of creative technology."



BUREAU BÉATRICE continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the intersection of art, technology, and luxury, as it pioneers new forms of immersive experiences that captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.



*All images are to be credited to - © 2024 Saï / Stéphane Aït Ouarab



