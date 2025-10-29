Riyadh: Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, is participating at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, from October 27 to 30, 2025, under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Health, with the attendance of His Excellency Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, alongside a distinguished group of local and international healthcare leaders and experts.

This participation reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s national healthcare transformation journey through its CareConnect, which combines care delivery in one unified digital experience powered by technology. The model enhances efficiency, improves service quality, and contributes to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Bupa CareConnect’s relies on advanced digital solutions that connect patients and doctors, supporting individuals at every stage of their health journey while ensuring a more CareConnected experience, easier access to services, and higher quality of care. The company adopts a digital-first approach, offering a comprehensive range of health services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and families. This integrated framework ensures a smooth and complete healthcare journey that blends convenience, customization, and efficiency at every stage of service delivery.

Bupa CareConnect provides a full suite of services tailored to meet the needs of its members and their families, supported by a specialized medical and technical team that embraces the latest innovations to guarantee the best health outcomes and a seamless experience throughout every step of the patient’s journey.

Bupa CareConnect: Comprehensive Digital Healthcare Solutions

Bupa CareConnect is built on advanced digital solutions that seamlessly connect the patient and doctor, supporting the patient at every stage of their health journey and ensuring a care experience that is more connected, accessible, and of the highest quality. These solutions include a range of unique medical and smart services that embody the digital transformation of the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia. At the heart of these innovations is the Bupa Digital Clinic, which operates 24/7 under the supervision of qualified Saudi physicians, providing beneficiaries with instant virtual consultations, in addition to home lab testing, medication dispensing, and home delivery services.

Care also extends to workplace environments through Bupa CareConnect Clinics, which are established within major corporate premises to provide occupational medicine, physiotherapy, emergency response, and preventive screening, through flexible operating models that combine on-site presence with digital technologies.

As part of its expansion toward offering a fully integrated healthcare experience, the company is preparing to launch its first Bupa Physical Clinic in Riyadh, representing an advanced model of primary care that integrates medical consultations, chronic care management, and preventive follow-up within a unified digital environment. Healthcare services also extend to homes through the Bupa Home Clinic, which provides home medication delivery, nursing care, doctor visits, and laboratory testing to support chronic patients, the elderly, ensuring continuity of care, patient comfort, and service excellence.

Bupa CareConnect also stands out for its specialized chronic care management programs, where each member is assigned a dedicated, multidisciplinary medical team that oversees their treatment plan and promotes a healthy lifestyle to achieve the best outcomes. Furthermore, its On-Site Care & Referral Management services enable the smooth transition of complex or critical cases to the most suitable hospitals and specialists, under the direct supervision of Bupa physicians, ensuring quick intervention and service quality without the need for lengthy approvals or administrative procedures.

This comprehensive integration reflects Bupa CareConnect’s vision of transforming healthcare from a traditional treatment-based model into a smart, connected, and human-centered experience, providing every member with holistic and compassionate care throughout their entire health journey.

Leadership Presence at the Global Health Exhibition

Dr. Abdullah Khafagy, Executive Director – Medical at Bupa Arabia, will join the Digital Health Forum in a dedicated session on Healthcare Financing and Digital Insurance, where he will highlight the latest digital-first insurance models built on real-world health data for risk assessment and personalized coverage. His discussion will explore how AI-driven innovation is transforming the insurance landscape through predictive risk stratification, fraud detection, and digital underwriting models, in addition to new health reimbursement systems that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and expand access to care.

Dr. Khafagy emphasized that Bupa CareConnect is leading this transformation through a data-based, smart insurance approach that combines predictive analytics and personalized care to deliver more accurate, accessible, and comprehensive healthcare services for all members.

Dalal Alhamed, Senior Director - Value Based Care & Health Center, will participate in the Global Health Leaders Panel, titled “Defining Value in Healthcare: Reimagining Care Models for 2035.” The discussion will focus on value-based payment models, decentralization, and the transition toward technology-enabled care models that enhance resilience and redefine value beyond traditional cost-outcome ratios.

Dalal Alhamed underscored that the future of healthcare will be more flexible and patient-centered, with care moving toward the patient rather than the other way around. She added that Bupa CareConnect is developing a connected care approach that blends technology with the human touch, ensuring that healthcare is available anytime and anywhere—at home, at work, or through digital channels—while maintaining the highest standards of quality and accessibility.

Strategic Agreements to Enhance Workplace Health

As part of its health strategy, Bupa CareConnect currently operates 15 Bupa Clinics at client premises across the Kingdom within the premises of leading national organizations, offering an integrated healthcare experience in the workplace that facilitates access to medical services and enhances employee wellbeing and productivity. The partners include the Public Investment Fund (PIF), National Housing Company (NHC), Savola Group, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and Alinma Bank, along with several other major investment and industrial institutions in Saudi Arabia.

During its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2025, Bupa CareConnect plans to sign 11 new collaborations with a select group of government entities and major national companies. This step reflects the growing confidence in its integrated healthcare model and its ability to combine insurance and medical services within a unified, seamless experience.

In this context, Mohamed El Missaoui, Chief Executive Officer of Bupa CareConnect, emphasized that the company’s participation in this global event reaffirms its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation through a connected care approach to medical service delivery within a unified digital ecosystem.

El Missaoui stated: “At Bupa CareConnect, we are building an integrated healthcare environment that simplifies the patient journey and ensures better health outcomes through advanced digital solutions that make care more human, connected, and effective. This commitment supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a sustainable and inclusive national healthcare system.”

Bupa CareConnect is now developing a Value-Based Care through a series of strategic initiatives focused on improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. The aim is to enhance patient outcomes. This approach supports Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation goals by creating a more efficient and results-driven care system.

In another milestone that reflects its commitment to innovation and prevention, Bupa, NEOM, and Oura announced a collaboration agreement to promote preventive healthcare and wellbeing by using Oura’s smart technology to encourage healthy lifestyle habits. The partnership aims to build a data-driven digital health system powered by predictive analytics, enabling individuals to monitor their health and improve their daily routines.

This collaboration represents a strategic alignment between Bupa, NEOM, and Oura to deliver intelligent digital health solutions that combine prevention and care, helping to create a sustainable national model for preventive healthcare in Saudi Arabia.

National Leadership in Building the Future of Healthcare

Through its alignment with Bupa Arabia, Bupa CareConnect represents a turning point in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, combining global medical expertise with local insight to create a new model of preventive and proactive healthcare, redefining the relationship between patients, physicians, and insurers.

About Bupa CareConnect

Bupa CareConnect is the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, representing an advanced model of integrated healthcare that unifies the patient journey within a single digital framework designed to make care more accessible and connected. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive medical services, including 24/7 Digital Clinics, Home Healthcare, Bupa Clinics at client premises, and the flagship physical clinic in Riyadh scheduled to open in 2025. In 2024, Bupa CareConnect obtained full licenses to provide telemedicine and home healthcare services, enabling complete vertical integration that enhances operational efficiency and ensures faster access to medical care. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies such as remote patient monitoring, digital medication management, and AI-powered medical follow-up tools, Bupa CareConnect delivers proactive, continuous, and data-driven healthcare experiences. More than 1.2 million members benefit from Bupa CareConnect’s services, with over 400 daily consultations conducted through its Digital Clinic. Bupa CareConnect’s mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, by promoting innovation, prevention, and the adoption of a connected that bridges human care with technology in a unified digital environment.