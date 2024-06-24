Riyadh: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance was crowned for its outstanding achievements by winning two awards: "Best Health Insurance Company of 2024" and "Best Insurance Brand" at the 10th edition of the "Golden Shield of Excellence" awards ceremony, which was recently held on the sidelines of the Insurtech Middle East 2024 conference at the Mövenpick Hotel in Riyadh.

This recognition comes in appreciation of Bupa Arabia's leadership in the health insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its commitment to providing excellent healthcare services that meet the diverse needs of its clients. This achievement also reflects the company's dedication to innovation and the development of its services using the latest technologies, ensuring an exceptional customer experience that meets their expectations. This aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to develop the health sector and improve quality of life.

The "Golden Shield of Excellence" awards are among the most prestigious awards in the field of insurance technology (Insuretek) in the Middle East and North Africa region. They honor leaders in this field who have demonstrated exceptional performance over the past year by evaluating specific criteria, including innovation, positive impact on the industry, and commitment to best practices. These awards represent official recognition of innovations and excellence in the insurance sector, motivating companies and individuals to continue developing innovative technological solutions that enhance customer experience and sector efficiency.

Innovative care

On this occasion, AlShereef bin Abdullah Hamideddin, Sr. Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Experience Design at Bupa Arabia expressed his pride in the company winning the awards for "Best Health Insurance Company" and "Best Insurance Brand" for 2024. He said, "Winning these prestigious awards is a great honor for us and embodies our success and continuous efforts to meet our clients' needs, enhance their trust in us, and fulfill their aspirations for excellent healthcare that meets the highest standards of quality."

He continued, "This well-deserved recognition follows a year full of remarkable achievements for Bupa Arabia, during which we saw significant growth in our revenues and insurance services, developed innovative digital solutions, and utilized the latest technologies to provide smooth and efficient services to our clients. Additionally, we secured numerous major contracts in vital sectors in the Saudi market, which helped strengthen our leading position in the sector.

Alshereef emphasized that Bupa Arabia values the efforts of all its employees for their dedication and commitment to providing the best services to its clients. He noted their hard work in developing products and services that meet customer needs and keep pace with their expectations, solidifying the company's position as a strategic partner in achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for health sector development and quality of life improvement.

Leaders in the sector

The Golden Shield of Excellence awards crown Bupa Arabia's dominance in the Saudi health insurance sector over the past year, 2023. The company secured the top position with a substantial market share of 27.9% of the total profits of the companies, reaching a total value of 940.2 million Saudi Riyals. This represented a notable growth of 17% compared to the profits of 2022, which amounted to 805.1 million Saudi Riyals.

Bupa Arabia continues its efforts in innovation and service development to provide the best customer experience by enhancing the quality and efficiency of its health services. This includes developing innovative digital solutions such as the Bupa mobile application, the online portal, and the virtual healthcare platform to offer remote healthcare services. Additionally, it leverages artificial intelligence technologies to improve operational efficiency and deliver better services to customers. Moreover, Bupa Arabia plays a societal role in raising health awareness and empowering individuals in the community to take care of their health.

Health leadership

Bupa Arabia is a leading example in the health insurance sector, contributing to the achievement of national healthcare goals by maintaining an extensive network of healthcare providers that includes over 4,500 hospitals and medical clinics. It offers a wide range of health insurance products that meet the needs of individuals, families, and businesses.

The company provides a variety of health insurance programs designed to cater to its diverse clientele, starting with the "Tebtom" program, which offers the highest quality healthcare services, and the "Rahatkom" program, which ensures an exceptional hospitalization experience. Additionally, Bupa Arabia offers tailored solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises through the "Bupa Munsha'at" program.