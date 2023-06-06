Riyadh: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance— the leading healthcare insurance provider in the Kingdom — marked a new milestone in its commitment to delivering exceptional services with the opening of its new location in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

As part of its expansion plan in the central region and nonstop efforts to support the Kingdom's endeavors in developing the insurance sector, Bupa Arabia continues to consolidate its local and regional position as a leader. Its outstanding healthcare services being provided to millions of customers aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which focuses on improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, and is also in line with the company's strategic vision.

Strategically located in the heart of the financial district, the new Bupa Arabia location combines modern facilities and innovative designs to create a work environment that fosters productivity, innovation, and service excellence. The state-of-the-art office space showcases the company's dedication to providing an ideal workplace for its employees.

The office houses a well-equipped canteen offering a range of delectable food items and beverages, ensuring employees have a great time during their break. Taking care of employees’ work-life balance, Bupa Arabia has incorporated a daycare center within the premises, catering to the needs of employees’ children. It also has a Bupa Lounge offering a welcoming space for employees and visitors.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, exuded confidence at the opening of the new headquarters. He said: “Bupa Arabia strongly believes in remaining close to its customers, delivering the best services to them and providing innovative insurance products in the Kingdom, based on global best practices and experiences.”

Nazer said: “The opening of Bupa Arabia's new headquarters represents a new step in our commitment to ensuring the future of the Saudi insurance sector and reaffirms our leading position in the industry. It reflects our journey of success within the Kingdom, driven by our efforts to provide the highest levels of innovation in products, services, campaigns, and awareness events, as well as digital solutions that have greatly facilitated services and increased productivity.”

With its strong presence and unwavering commitment to excellence, Bupa Arabia continues to play a vital role in transforming the healthcare landscape of the Kingdom.

"We are striving to provide the best work environment for the Bupa Arabia team, in line with our efforts to enhance employee productivity through training, work experiences, and innovative tools. We aim to enhance their skills and capabilities, achieve better integration between their personal and professional lives, enabling them to deliver their best to our customers," added Nazer.

Bupa Arabia has played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the Saudi insurance sector. As one of the first insurance companies to prioritize digitization, it established a dedicated department for digital transformation in 2018 which designed strategies to enhance healthcare services for its clients benefitting over 3 million customers. This has contributed to enhancing the customer experience and also to the growth of the health insurance sector in the Kingdom.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com