Dubai, UAE: Bumblebee Food is thrilled to announce a new partnership with The Broth Lab to bring an exclusive range of nutrient-dense meals designed specifically for babies and toddlers. This collaboration introduces two exclusive meal bundles featuring The Broth Lab's renowned Mini Moo range which is pure bone broth, ensuring that little ones receive the highest quality nutrition.

The Broth Lab, is a leading provider of high-quality bone broth in the UAE. It is created by a mom for moms, with a mission to bring the incredible benefits of real superfoods to the world. Their carefully crafted broth, simmered for hours from scratch with no shortcuts, is widely hailed as the finest on the planet. It is both convenient and delicious, using only the highest quality ingredients, free from hormones, antibiotics, GMOs, sugar, preservatives, and artificial additives, and ready in just 1 minute. The Broth Lab holds itself to the highest standards, ensuring that its ingredients are humanely raised, antibiotic-free, and 100% grass-fed. With options suitable for vegans, children, pets, and even baby weaning, The Broth Lab truly caters to everyone.

Nourish your little ones with Bumblebee Food’s exclusive puree range, fortified with The Mini Moo from The Broth Lab. This pure beef bone broth helps babies grow stronger and healthier. The baby meal options include Just Butternut, Just Roots, Sweet Potato, and Capsicum. For toddlers, they offer three delicious and nutritious flavors: Pasta Bolognese, Dawood Basha, and Veggie Noodles. All of these meals are infused with The Mini Moo, specifically designed for babies and toddlers, providing a powerful nutritional boost.

The Broth Lab offers a nutritional powerhouse that promotes digestion, weight management, and overall health. With essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as key nutrients like glucosamine and chondroitin, bone broth is a top choice for nourishment and well-being. It's a beneficial option for babies and toddlers because it is rich in essential nutrients, supports gut health, and aids in the development of a strong immune system, making it one of the most nutrient-dense meals offered by Bumblebee Food.

Discover the range of products and learn more about their exclusive meal bundles for babies and toddlers by visiting their website at www.bumblebeefood.com and www.roost.ae

