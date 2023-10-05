Amman, Jordan: Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, recently held an enriching meeting with His Excellency Serge Dickschen, the Ambassador of Belgium to Jordan and Iraq, during his visit to the Reynaers Jordan office. The discussions centred around business prospects in Jordan and Iraq, serving as a platform for an engaging exchange of insights and ideas.

During the meeting, Mr. Khalaf introduced Reynaers Middle East, highlighting its operations, and outlining the ambitious plans set forth for both the Jordanian and Iraqi markets. The discussion emphasized the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and fostering sustainable partnerships.

Ambassador Dickschen expressed his appreciation for the overview of Reynaers Middle East's activities and initiatives. He underscored the significance of such collaborations and commended the company's endeavours in the market. Furthermore, he encouraged the facilitation of constructive dialogues between key stakeholders in both Iraq and Amman to propel mutually beneficial opportunities.

RME is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium, which specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Reynaers Middle East is headquartered in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. With a rich portfolio of leading projects across the region, RME aspires to further advance its leading position as one of the leading aluminium solutions providers in the Middle East region.

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.

