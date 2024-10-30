Dubai, UAE: Build Well, a construction and building materials company that specialises in the supply and installation of fire-rated steel doors, architectural hardware (ironmongery), and various high-quality building materials for the construction industry, is growing its footprint across the Middle East and the world with eight offices that will help it to support the US$3.9 trillion (Dh14.3 trillion) construction projects industry in the Middle East.

Construction project market continues to grow in the Middle East, driven by the development activities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Egypt – that represent the largest construction markets in the Middle East. As of the first quarter of 2024, the construction project pipeline value in the UAE reached US$590 billion (Dh2.16 trillion), or 15 percent of the regional total, according to a recent report by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Residential projects are projected to account for US$125 billion (21%), while mixed-use projects represent US$232 billion (39%). In 2023, the number of awarded projects in the UAE reached US$87 billion compared to US$31 billion in 2022, demonstrating significant progress in the nation’s economic diversification and investment, it said.

According to the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), the GCC alone has an astonishing projects pipeline in excess of US$2.7 trillion, with Saudi Arabia comprising US$1.5 trillion of this total.

Build Well, that provides essential safety products for construction projects, ensuring compliance with industry standards and focusing on durability and safety, currently has bases in Lebanon and Kuwait, while it expanded its regional footprint with offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE as well as its global offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.

“As the construction services business grows due to increased demand driven by infrastructure, housing and real estate sectors, Build Well has also expanded its operation in the GCC with multiple offices to cater to growing needs of high-quality, durable, cost-effective, green and sustainable products in the Middle East region,” Raji Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer of Build Well Co., says.

“As a construction-focussed business, we bring the latest environmentally-friendly innovative and sustainable building materials, products and technology that enhances the life cycle of the buildings and reduces carbon footprint.

“Build Well’s vision is to be the leading supplier of fire-rated steel doors and ironmongery in the Middle East. The company aims to set industry standards for quality, safety, and innovation. Its mission is to play a key role in advancing construction safety and architectural solutions across the region by delivering certified and durable products.”

Build Well primarily targets large business contractors (B2B), particularly those involved in commercial, industrial and residential projects

Established in 2007, Build Well is a trusted supplier of certified fire-rated steel doors and architectural hardware. The company seeks to build credibility within the industry and foster long-term partnerships with key stakeholders.

Build Well serves large contractors, architects, business contractors, developers, and government entities involved in major construction projects. It brings some of the latest and innovative fire-rated steel doors that are certified to meet stringent safety standards, highlighting the company’s commitment to safety, product quality, and regulatory compliance.

Build Well sets itself apart from other companies through its commitment to quality and safety. The company specializes in certified fire-rated steel doors, ensuring compliance with the highest safety standards. This dedication to safety and quality makes Build Well a trusted partner for large-scale construction projects. Additionally, the company’s focus on customer service and its strategic approach to partnerships and product innovation further differentiate it from competitors in the construction industry.

Raji Maalouf, an accomplished architect and a business leader with more than two decades, says, “As market opportunities increases due to a growth in the construction activities, we see opportunities include the expansion of new large-scale projects in Dubai and other Middle East regions. The key challenge is the high level of competition within the market from other suppliers of fire-rated steel doors and architectural hardware.

“Build Well is focused on enhancing its market reputation by emphasizing its certified products, commitment to safety, and high-quality customer service. Build Well differentiates itself through its focus on product quality, certified fire-rated products, compliance with safety standards, and exceptional customer service.”

Build Well is Raji Maalouf’s first company. As a Lebanese entrepreneur, he ventured into the construction industry by founding Build Well, bringing his vision of quality and safety to life. Since establishing the company, he has successfully led it to become a recognized name in the field, known for its commitment to certified products and customer service.

A member of the Association of Licensed Architects and the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Raji Maalouf is well-regarded for his active participation in numerous prestigious architectural and design organizations. This reflects his adherence to high standards of architectural practice. Additionally, he holds professional membership in the Council for International Accreditation of Architecture and Design (CIAAD), the European Association for International Education, and the International Design Educator Council (IDEC). These memberships highlight his dedication to excellence, international collaboration, and continuous development in the fields of architecture and design.