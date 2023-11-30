Dubai: The off-plan super prime real estate sector in Dubai continues to grow from strength to strength with high interest and record sales prices being attained in new luxury projects.

Post-sales reports show figures that Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, surpassed all other off-plan projects in Dubai, gaining the highest rate per square foot at AED 9,674 per Sq ft according to official figures just published by the DLD for the month of November. Reports also show that the project's first phase has sold out with figures scratching the AED 1 Billion mark.

Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Developers says, ‘I am delighted by the sales rates achieved by our sales team in what is set to become Dubai’s finest branded residence. The demand for our Bugatti Residences remains strong with high-net-worth individuals and families choosing to purchase in our Bugatti Residences project looking to experience the exceptional.’

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is a new hyper tower under development by Binghatti Developers located in the prime district of Business Bay. The mansions and penthouses have unique lateral layouts, excellent ceiling heights and natural light with sweeping terraces offering impressive entertaining spaces, setting a new standard of luxury living in Dubai. The project was inspired by the vision of creating the incomparable. This was reflected in the project’s unique elements including its design, services and the experiences it offers. Bugatti Residences by Binghatti was designed with 182 bespoke units, each designed with a unique layout. The project features Sky Mansion penthouses with access to car lifts for residents to display their very own automobiles in their residences.

The Bugatti branded development will also feature a communal ‘French Riviera’ inspired urban beach club, pools, a spa, gym, 24/7 security and a dedicated concierge team.

The Bugatti brand and service team will provide unparalleled artistry, heritage, and certainty of maintaining the ultimate luxury living experience.

Binghatti Developers look forward to further achievements as the end of Q4 of 2023 approaches and with the arrival of the upcoming new year.

