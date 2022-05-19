Cairo, Egypt: In celebration of the long-standing seven years of Partnership, B.TECH Egypt's #1 omnichannel consumer electronics retailer, consumer financing specialist and leading purveyor & Sole Agent of Blue chip home appliances international brands, Signed today a memorandum of understanding with Fawry, the leading platform in banking technology, digital transformation, and electronic payments in Egypt, to expand the Partnership between the two companies and provide more services to their customers to avail easier access to finance. The MoU was signed by Dr Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH and Mr Ashraf Sabri, CEO of Fawry.

Commenting on the Partnership, Dr Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH, said: "We are proud to expand the partnership with Fawry, as part of our ambitious strategy to be accessible to all segments of society and provide them with technological and financial solutions, whether through our stores, which have exceeded 120 in more than 25 governorates nationwide, or through partnership and integration with companies that enjoy a wide outreach and the confidence of customers such as Fawry, to make it easier for customers to subscribe to our services such as Mini Cash, instalment payment solutions, cash vouchers, and PoS machines, in addition to other features and benefits."

Mr Ashraf Sabri, CEO of Fawry, said: "We are pleased to sign this partnership to offer our extensive expertise and digital solutions to serve B.TECH customers and provide many electronic collection methods simply and easily, whether through Fawry Plus branches or the FawryPay portal, which offers a variety of payment methods, including bank cards, electronic wallets, and instalments, through Fawry outlets and the MyFawry mobile application, in addition to bank channels and 250,000 points of sale."

One of the advantages of the Partnership is the availability of FawryPay Promo Engine e-voucher exchange service that helps build an integrated points system, providing many flexible points replacement options. In addition, Fawry's pioneering loyalty and point replacement program helps B.TECH offer promotions and incentives to its customers.

Fawry's various payment solutions will be available within B.TECH branches, in addition to instalment collection through Fawry's machines. The Partnership will also benefit Fawry customers through B. TECH's exclusive offers and promo codes, opening a Mini Cash account, and other benefits.

