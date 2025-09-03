Dubai, UAE – BT-AI: Broker Terminal, has rolled out its WhatsApp-powered platform globally, offering high-net-worth investors instant access to property market data across premium markets including Dubai, Monaco, Vienna, Cannes, and St. Tropez. The service delivers pricing, rental yields, ROI analysis, transaction history, and developer profiles via text or voice messages in any language —without the need for apps, portals, or complex dashboards.

Founded by CEO Wasim Tariq and Director Naeem Tariq, the WhatsApp-based platform delivers real estate intelligence to global investors.

“From developer backgrounds to hidden opportunities, the detail comes through instantly,” a company representative said. “There are no logins or learning new systems. Just drop a message and get the answers you need.”

BT-AI is structured as a private intelligence network used by brokers, developers, and investors, offering targeted market information rather than public listings. The company describes its model as “a private bank in the world of real estate intelligence, not a marketplace.”

WhatsApp was selected as the delivery medium due to its existing global user base of over two billion people, allowing for rapid and discreet information exchange without requiring new software adoption.

“Real estate should be as intentional and rational as the best financial products—from Dubai to global deal tables,” the company added. “And it all begins with one WhatsApp message.”

According to the founders, the launch supports Dubai’s position as a hub for digital innovation in the property sector, combining artificial intelligence with real estate data to provide information ahead of market trends.

