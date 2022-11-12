Dubai: This year's Best Radio Initiative Award went to 360 Radio. The award from the Broadcast Pro-Me, was presented at a glittering ceremony held at the Westin Hotel in Dubai. 22 leading organizations from traditional broadcasting and digital media who strive to make the media sector better, different, and innovative were honored. Awards were given in various categories to AR Rahman's Firdaus Studio, Starzplay, Al Arabi TV Network, and ZEE5 Global.

Majeed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Production City, was the chief guest at the ceremony. Vijaya Cherian, Editor of BroadcastPro Middle East & SatellitePro Middle East, and Managing Partner, CPI Trade Media and Raz Islam, Managing Director, CPI Trade Media, also spoke at the event.

360 Radio, an online and digital radio, is a station for expatriates and families in the Gulf region, with education as its thrust area. The bi-lingual station, operating in English and Malayalam, works as a hub for teachers, students, parents, and educational administrators from different schools and colleges. In addition to programs for the needs and interests of different members of the family, there are programs meant for family collective listening. Those interested can listen on www.360.radio or download the 360 Radio App.

-Ends-

Fore More Information:

Shabna M

News Coordinator

360 Radio

info@360.radio