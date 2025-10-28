BRKZ, the leading B2B managed marketplace for building materials in Saudi Arabia, has secured up to $30 million in growth debt from Stride Ventures. The facility will enhance BRKZ’s capabilities to offer flexible payment solutions in the construction sector, enabling its network of partner factories and contractors and driving growth in the supply chain for raw materials.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: With Saudi Arabia preparing to host global events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034, and giga-projects like King Salman Park, Diriyah Gate, Qiddiya, and The Red Sea Project advancing, the country’s construction market is shifting gears from boom to blockbuster - where efficient materials procurement and innovative financing solutions are emerging as the next catalysts for sustainable growth. BRKZ today announced it has secured up to $30 million in growth debt from Stride Ventures, to strengthen its position as one of the key innovators in tailored embedded financing for the Kingdom’s building materials market.

This announcement follows BRKZ’s earlier equity rounds totaling $22.5 million, with the latest round fully covered by repeat investors including BECO, BNVT Capital, Better Tomorrow Ventures and Aramco’s Wa’ed, a strong signal of long-term confidence in the company’s business model. In 2024, BRKZ grew revenues by 4× while maintaining healthy unit economics. Since launch, the company has processed SAR 3.14 billion (≈ $837M) in RFQs, expanded its catalog to more than 7,500 SKUs sourced from 1,300 suppliers, and onboarded over 850 unique contracting companies and factories across the Kingdom.

As a further mark of recognition, BRKZ was hand-picked into the Saudi Unicorns Program, highlighting its position as one of the Kingdom’s most promising growth companies, strategically aligned with national priorities.

Founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur Ibrahim Manna, BRKZ was built to address inefficiencies in construction procurement: fragmented supply chains, manual processes, and cash flow gaps faced by contractors and factories that slow down projects execution and increase costs. Through its tech-enabled managed marketplace, contractors and factories can secure competitive quotes within minutes and leverage embedded financing tailored to construction cash flow cycles.

Ibrahim Manna, Founder & CEO of BRKZ, said: “This growth debt facility from Stride Ventures strengthens our ability to support contractors and factories with more flexible payment and financing enablement options across the Saudi building materials market. It allows us to further expand our tailored embedded financing ecosystem, helping customers manage project cash flows more efficiently. With the recognition of being hand-picked into the Saudi Unicorns Program, we are firmly positioned to scale as the procurement and financial enablement partner of choice for contractors and factories nationwide. Stride has a proven track record of backing companies with similar models, making them the right partner to support us as we scale this vision in Saudi Arabia.”

Khaled Hamada, General Manager of AlFanar Contracting, added:

“BRKZ’s financing enablement solutions have been a game-changer for our projects. Having access to tailored payment terms through their platform allowed us to execute multiple projects across Saudi Arabia more efficiently, while meeting tight deadlines without the usual financing hurdles. Their approach gives contractors like us the confidence and flexibility to scale with the pace of the Kingdom’s giga-projects.”

As projects such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, and Expo 2030 continue to shape the construction landscape, the sector is increasingly focused on efficiency, financial flexibility, and innovation. BRKZ’s financing enablement led model is designed to give contractors and factories the tools to execute reliably, even in a challenging market environment.

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder & Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, said:

“BRKZ is a standout startup, building the financing infrastructure to match the pace and scale of Saudi Arabia’s construction transformation under Vision 2030. This partnership reflects our commitment to the region’s entrepreneurial economy, with our GCC expansion set to deploy half a billion dollars across the region by 2026.”

Fariha Ansari Javed, Partner, Stride Ventures, said:

“We are proud to back BRKZ as it pioneers innovative financing solutions for Saudi Arabia’s building materials sector. Having previously partnered with leaders in similar models in India, we believe BRKZ is well-positioned to replicate and localize that success in the Kingdom. Their strong execution, rapid scale, and alignment with national priorities make them a true standout in the region.”

Looking ahead, BRKZ will continue investing in AI-driven procurement tools, expanding its flexible payment enablement suite, and growing its supplier network across Saudi Arabia and international markets such as the Far East and India. The company is also doubling down on cloud manufacturing models and supply/off-take arrangements to further support the growth and resilience of factories and raw materials sourcing in the Kingdom.

About BRKZ

BRKZ is a B2B managed marketplace transforming construction procurement in Saudi Arabia. By connecting contractors and factories with suppliers through a tech-enabled platform, BRKZ provides access to thousands of SKUs, competitive pricing, and technology-enabled payment and financing enablement solutions. With a focus on efficiency and transparency, BRKZ empowers MENA’s construction sector to meet the ambitious goals.

About Stride Ventures

Stride Ventures is a leading global venture debt and private credit platform with a presence across India, the GCC, the UK, and Southeast Asia. With over USD 1.3 billion in credit enabled globally across multiple vehicles, Stride has partnered with 180+ portfolio companies across high-growth sectors. Recognized as a 4-time Venture Debt Investor of the Year (India), Stride continues to expand its global footprint with the recent close of its ADGM Fund, through which it has committed to deploying USD 500 million in the GCC by 2026.