Drawing on 90 years of teaching experience, the British Council is integrating artificial intelligence to give learners instant, personalised feedback and new ways to build confidence in speaking.

The British Council today announced the launch of AiBC, a new artificial intelligence engine that supports learners in practising English-speaking skills and receiving real-time feedback.

The technology will first appear in the British Council’s online English learning platform, which offers live classes with expert teachers to students around the world. It gives learners extra opportunities to build fluency and confidence between lessons.

Developed by British Council English language specialists, AiBC draws on decades of language teaching and assessment experience. It uses AI to extend classroom learning, providing realistic speaking activities that learners can complete in their own time.



Learning beyond the classroom

After completing lessons on a topic, learners gain access to AI-powered speaking activities that:

simulate natural conversations to make practice authentic and useful.

help build confidence in communicating effectively for work, study or travel.

provide instant, personalised feedback on grammar, vocabulary, fluency, and clarity - delivered in a downloadable report.

Once learners complete the relevant lessons, each AI-powered activity can be repeated as often as needed, giving learners a safe, judgement-free space to reinforce what they’ve learned and prepare for their next live lesson.



Recent British Council research found that nearly eight in ten UK teachers (79%) have rethought how they set assignments because of AI, adapting lessons to reflect new digital tools and changing patterns of communication.

AiBC responds to this shift, using technology not to replace teachers, but to strengthen how learners build authentic communication skills and confidence in English.



Human-first AI for real learning

AiBC is “human-first” and works alongside live lessons with teachers. AI-powered speaking activities give learners extra, personalised practice, while teachers continue to provide guidance and expert feedback. This combination helps learners build the confidence needed to communicate effectively in real-life situations.

Built to be safe and secure

Designed specifically for English language education, all interactions stay focused on learning, and feedback is automatically reviewed for accuracy and suitability.

Learner data is handled securely in line with GDPR standards, ensuring the system supports learners safely, inclusively, and effectively.



“We know that being able to have real conversations in English is a crucial goal, and challenge, for many learners” said Mark Walker, Director of English and Exams at the British Council. “For decades, millions of learners and test-takers worldwide have trusted the British Council to help them succeed in English. AiBC now brings together our teaching expertise with cutting-edge AI so we can help learners practise life-like conversations, progress, and communicate confidently anytime, anywhere.”

AiBC will continue to evolve, supporting a wider range of English learning and assessment experiences across the British Council’s global teaching programmes. The launch is part of the organisation’s long-term commitment to using innovation responsibly, helping people around the world learn English and connect across cultures.

