100% of pupils achieve A*/A in Art

70% of all pupils achieve at least one grade A*-A

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Brighton College Dubai celebrates its second year of outstanding A Level results today with almost half of all grades (47%) A*/A, a testament to the academic excellence that Brighton College is renowned for across the world and meaning that the majority of pupils will be able to take up their first choice of university place including: Imperial College London, University College London, Durham and Edinburgh.

The most common grade for this year’s cohort is A*/A with 82% of grades at B and above, demonstrating a significant improvement from last year’s already excellent results. Over 70% of pupils achieved at least one grade A*/A with grades being, on average, two thirds above pupils’ targets. Notable highlights include Further Mathematics and Art with 100% of grades at A*/A. This exceptional attainment and progress reaffirm the academic excellence that Brighton College Dubai is known for.

High achieving pupils who are celebrating top level grades this year include the following:

Zaina Jadalla A*A*A: Medicine, Mohammed bin Rashid University, Dubai

Minyu Xia A*A*A: Electronic Engineering, University College London

Nishaat Gani A*A A: Medicine, Mohammed bin Rashid University, Dubai

Maryam Ibrahim Mohamed A*A B: Architecture, University of Loughborough

Sahar Haji A*A B: Dental Hygiene, Kings’ College London

Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, said: “I am delighted that, once again, our pupils have distinguished themselves with an outstanding set of A level results and, most tellingly, have exceeded even last year’s excellent results. A stunningly good A*/A performance of 47% will enable our pupils to secure excellent university places. To have achieved all of this across a broad range of 20 different subjects says much about the pupils, the staff and indeed the supportive parents the College is so proud of. My warmest congratulations to our excellent pupils and staff on these fantastic achievements!”

Jane Clewlow, Head of Senior School, Brighton College Dubai said: “This is another strong set of results for our second cohort of A level pupils, clearly demonstrating a new well-established pattern of high academic performance. We are delighted for our Brighton College Dubai pupils who are destined to spread the College’s core values of confidence, curiosity and kindness in a range of first-class universities across the world.”

Joe Hall, Head of Sixth Form, Brighton College Dubai said: “I am absolutely delighted with our second set of A level results. By providing small classes, personalised support and a fantastic learning environment we have been able to help our pupils be the very best versions of themselves, both academically and personally. These results are testament to that effort”

Nicky Collins, Director of Schools, Brighton College International said: “This is wonderful news for the pupils, and I congratulate them on such fantastic results. My thanks also extends to the leadership team and teachers at Brighton College Dubai, who have created an environment where academic curiosity and ambition thrive.”

