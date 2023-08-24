Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Brighton College Abu Dhabi is celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results today with pupils securing almost 300 top Grade 9s.

The College’s pupils have exceeded themselves this year and have achieved exceptional results with 31% of pupils scoring Grade 9s, 51% of pupils achieving Grade 9 - 8 (A*), 71% of pupils awarded Grade 9 - 7 (A*-A), 87% Grade 9-6 (A* - B) and 95% Grade 9-5 (A* -B/C). These impressive grades highlight the inspirational teaching and exceptional academic support that the pupils have received from their teachers. A resulting factor of this outstanding teaching and learning provision and examination outcomes is that the school will this year see the largest ever number of pupils returning for Year 12, almost double the number of previous years.

The success of Brighton College Abu Dhabi pupils extends across a wide range of subjects. Notably, pupils excelled in STEM subjects, demonstrating their prowess and passion in these areas. In Further Mathematics, the pupils achieved 94% Grade 9-7 with 50% achieving a Grade 9 and in Computer Science 81% of Grades were 9-7. Furthermore, in the sciences 80% of Grades were 9-7.

High achieving pupils celebrating top level grades this year include:

Diego Toro Vizamora achieved eleven Grade 9s

Hannah Aly achieved ten Grade 9s

Kobi Uzu achieved ten Grade 9s

Meryam Awwad achieved 9 Grade 9s

Yana Walia achieved 9 Grade 9s

Joshua Hunt achieved 8 Grade 9s

Maya Shawki achieved 8 Grade 9s

Catherine Abdulsamad achieved 8 Grade 9s

Eight pupils achieved all 8 and 9 (equivalent to A*) only across their subjects.

Commenting on these remarkable achievements, Helen Wilkinson, Former Head Mistress of Brighton College Abu Dhabi expressed great pride in the accomplishments of the pupils and gratitude for the dedication of the school community. “Our pupils have done it again! A wonderful set of results which they so richly deserve. Their hard work and diligence, coupled with the unfailing support of our dedicated staff, has given them results which will set them up for their wide, bright futures. I wish them all well in their onward journeys.” Helen Wilkinson said.

In addition to academic accomplishments, Brighton College Abu Dhabi is dedicated to nurturing well-rounded individuals who are equipped with essential skills for the future. Pupils have consistently demonstrated outstanding character, resilience, and community involvement, making positive contributions both inside and outside the classroom, all of which is equally celebrated by our teachers.

About Brighton College Abu Dhabi

Located adjacent to Khalifa Park on Abu Dhabi Island, Brighton College Abu Dhabi offers a British curriculum education to pupils from ages 3 - 18 years. The College comprises three separate schools – the Pre-Prep school, Prep school and Senior school - in one purpose-built campus adjacent to the Ministries Complex.

Apart from Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Bloom Education operates a 10-hectare Brighton College campus in Al Ain. This school has also been rated Outstanding by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), in 2018. Brighton College Dubai, the third sister school of Brighton College UK in the UAE. opened its doors in September 2018. It has since become an accredited British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) School. Whilst, in the UK, Brighton College has been awarded England’s Independent School of the Year in 2018, by The Sunday Times.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.