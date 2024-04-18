Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, reiterated its steadfast commitment to empowering women in the world of motorsports through partnerships and event organisation across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This significant step underscores the company’s bold vision to drive positive change by fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

Under the umbrella of its corporate strategy, the ‘E8 Commitment,’ Bridgestone partnered with well-known motorsports events, such as Rally Jameel and Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, as well as hosted the adrenaline-pumping ‘Desert Divas’ event, to foster gender equality in sports by providing women with equal opportunities across all disciplines. Through these initiatives, Bridgestone sought to celebrate the strength, unwavering determination, and the undeniable power of female excellence in sports. All of these events provided an ideal platform for the company to assert that gender biases have no place in the world of motorsports.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “Bridgestone’s steadfast dedication to supporting women in racing is demonstrated by our partnerships with Rally Jameel, Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, as well as hosting of the Desert Divas event. We are committed to creating an inclusive atmosphere where all individuals, regardless of their gender, may prosper. Our continued commitment to promoting gender equality throughout the MEA region is reflected in these efforts, which are grounded in our core principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Bridgestone MEA partnered with Rally Jameel, the first women-only off-road rally in Saudi Arabia and the region. The rally, organised by Toyota Abdulatif Jameel included five stages with the participation of over 100 racers, representing 35 different countries. Setting forth an innovative and adventurous spirit, the rally spanned five days, covering a 1600 km long journey through off-road terrain from Hail to Jeddah, which encompassed stunning landscapes ranging from magnificent mountains to the Red Sea.

The unmatched performance and control of Bridgestone tyres, which was used for the event, allowed participants to experience the exhilaration of racing across challenging terrain. The rally further provided participants with key insights into the precision, resilience, speed, and efficiency of Bridgestone tyres. By partnering with this event, Bridgestone aimed to inspire a new age of female excellence in motorsports, emphasising its dedication to supporting programs and initiatives that empower women.

Bridgestone has further partnered with the ‘Les Amazelles’ crew, a dynamic team consisting of participants from Morocco, for the exhilarating 33rd Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, which will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, from April 12 to 17, 2024. This partnership, which is part of a larger CSR initiative aimed at empowering women and honouring the communities it serves, exemplifies how Bridgestone’s values seamlessly aligns with the team’s core principles and unwavering spirit. By supporting ‘Les Amazelles,’ the company has reiterated its dedication to diversity, equality, and sustainable mobility, while also honouring the spirit of bravery, camaraderie, and innovative thinking embodied by the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles.

Furthermore, Bridgestone Middle East recently hosted an exclusive and enthralling ‘Desert Divas,’ which was held in collaboration with Arabian Off-Roaders. This desert-drive event targeted at enhancing women’s position in the field of motorsports and creating more opportunities for them in all fields. The event presented participants with an unprecedented driving experience through the magnificent dunes and rugged terrain, rendered by the unmatched performance and control of Bridgestone tyres. The event underlined Bridgestone’s dedication to promoting gender diversity by proactively encouraging women’s participation and representation, guaranteeing women’s empowerment in the region. Furthermore, hosting this exclusive event is in alignment with its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

In keeping with its E8 commitment, Bridgestone remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity, which is demonstrated by its hosting of and partnerships with these sporting events.

