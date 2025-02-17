Bridgestone EMEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, partnered with Maserati MEAI at the exclusive ‘Born to Race’ event at the world-renowned Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi recently.

The high-octane event celebrated Maserati’s latest GranTurismo, GT2 Stradale, Grecale, and other models, highlighting their exceptional performance, while showcasing Bridgestone’s cutting-edge tyre technology that delivers unmatched driving experiences. The two-day event brought together Maserati enthusiasts, prospective customers, media, and influencers from 17 countries to witness firsthand the superior grip, stability, and precision that Bridgestone tyres offer.

This collaboration highlights Bridgestone’s dedication to providing best-in-class tyre solutions for luxury and high-performance vehicles, reinforcing the strong connection between tyre innovation and automotive excellence. In addition to its tyre partnership, Bridgestone showcased its flagship products with a prominent display and branding presence at this event. As the official tyre partner for the event, Bridgestone’s Potenza Sport ENLITEN was featured on the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo and Modena on track and GranTurismo Folgore on Display, underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing vehicle performance at the highest levels.

Gurhan Cevikel, Head of Marketing Africa & Middle East, commented: “Following Maserati’s remarkable electrification milestone, we are thrilled to continue our partnership for the ‘Born to Race’ event. Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment reflects our shared dedication to performance and sustainability. We are proud to demonstrate how our advanced tyre technologies, such as the Potenza Sport ENLITEN, elevate Maserati’s ICE and electric models. Together, we are driving the future of electric mobility while providing an exceptional driving experience.”

Bridgestone and Maserati share a strong commitment to electrification. Bridgestone is investing in tyre technologies specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs) to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible. The company is also developing an EV-ready retail and service network by partnering with leading EV manufacturers.

An integral part of the collaboration is Bridgestone’s proprietary Virtual Tyre Development technologies, which were combined with Maserati’s driving simulator. This allowed the bespoke tyres to be created and tested in a digital environment, reducing physical prototyping, minimising raw material consumption, and cutting carbon emissions, all while enabling a faster time to market.

The partnership between Bridgestone and Maserati is a powerful example of two iconic brands united by a shared commitment to engineering excellence. Bridgestone’s tyres are designed to enhance Maserati’s legendary performance, ensuring every curve of the circuit is navigated with meticulous precision and control. This collaboration further solidifies Bridgestone’s leadership in the premium tyre segment, underscoring its dedication to global performance partnerships with the world’s most prestigious automotive brands.

