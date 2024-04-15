Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, proudly celebrates 50 years of successful partnership with Al Masaood Group, the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate operating across multiple economic sectors. As part of the celebration, Bridgestone and Al Masaood will honour this milestone all year long with a number of exciting initiatives and activities and continue to strengthen connections within the community.

The Golden Jubilee has paved way for a range of initiatives and activities throughout the year, including trade activities, a dedicated communication plan to highlight major accomplishments such as Bridgestone’s Webfleet solution, CSR programs, sponsorships and media campaigns, among others. Bridgestone and Al Masaood have had a long-standing partnership based on trust, integrity and mutual respect. Together, both entities have successfully navigated challenges, seized new opportunities and consistently supported clients in Abu Dhabi and rest of the UAE with superior products and services.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “We are celebrating 50 years of our collaboration with Al Masaood, a significant milestone that demonstrates the depth of our partnership and the values that unite us. We have always been grateful for Al Masaood team’s unwavering support and commitment to excellence. Through our longstanding partnership with Al Masaood, we've effectively embodied the essence of Bridgestone's E8 Commitment, delivering on the pillars of Efficiency, Extension, and Economy. As we mark this milestone, we look forward to continuing our journey together, delivering innovative solutions and driving success in the years ahead.”

Salah Adib, General Manager of Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories said: "As we commemorate 50 years of partnership with Bridgestone, we extend our sincere gratitude to the wise leadership of the UAE, as well as to all the teams, customers and stakeholders who have been instrumental in our shared success. This accomplishment is a testament to the strong bond and mutual trust we have developed over the years. We have overcome obstacles and accomplished significant milestones together, and I have no doubt that our partnership will continue to propel us to new heights.”

For over five decades, Al Masaood has been Abu Dhabi’s official distributor of Bridgestone tyres for cars, trucks, as well as industrial and agricultural vehicles. This Golden Jubilee represents a significant milestone for both parties and sheds light on their shared dedication to excellence, innovation and community service.

