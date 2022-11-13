Sebrae the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service seeks to create opportunities for small businesses to live international experiences, and to have contact with the most current debates in the world, which can impact business and Brazil.

“ At COP 27 we live this in our skin and we have the opportunity to show the strength of the Brazilian entrepreneur, how Brazil has creative and innovative solutions in the area of energy, and decarbonization, which can add value to a more sustainable business model. Here we show that small businesses need to be increasingly present in this climate agenda, understand how it works and how they can be part of this solution”.

Helen Camargo - manager of the Sebrae Sustainability Center (CCS) said.

Sebrae provides, through its national programs, a network action that democratizes access to information, management models, and consulting that contribute to these companies adopting innovative activities, and thinking about offering innovative experiences.

“The experience here has been very rich because COP27 brings a call for implementation, for how to look at the discussions and goals in practice. And the practice of what is being discussed by delegations and heads of state goes through entrepreneurs in Brazil and all countries. So involving small businesses in this journey is also contributing to the objective of this edition of the COP27, of exercising everything that is being discussed through entrepreneurship, which is capable of making goals tangible and transforming realities.” Camagro Continued.

According to the manager of the Sebrae Sustainability Center “Being at the COP27 has been extremely relevant, mainly to show the strength of the entrepreneur, how it can act on the green energy agenda, and contribute to the goals established at a global level.”

His part, Lucas Rocha the founder of the Brazilian Startup NanoBoost said “Our experience in COP27 has been fantastic! We were able to present our proposal to the world to contribute to the reduction of environmental impacts. Our company has developed a coating, a film, which is placed on top of the solar panel and this solar panel then has its conversion rate increased. In other words, we improved the conversion rate of a solar panel, and here at COP 27, we had contact with several players in the market and considerably increased the possibilities of internationalizing the business. This invitation from Sebrae was incredible, we are very grateful for the opportunity. The COP also allowed us to reassess our entire benchmark.

On a related note, Denisson Salustiano the Founder of the Brazilian Aqualuffa StartUp highlighted that

“Our solution is based on a vegetable loofah, which is available throughout the Brazilian territory. We modified this bushing so that it can optimize the use of water by the industrial sector, removing the contaminating oil, degrading this oil, and allowing the water to be reinjected into the process.

Water scarcity and the need to optimize the use of this water is a challenge that connects our countries and continents. This solution, therefore, can be shared on the other side of the Atlantic and on the other side as well.”

-Ends-

Sebrae at COP 27

The business mission of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) at the largest global event in the area of climate and environment, aims to promote Brazilian small businesses, offering a showcase for their products and services - which meet the global demand of the energy crisis – in addition to the opportunity to network with the biggest players in the world's energy ecosystem. The initiative is promoted by the Ministry of the Environment in partnership with Sebrae and supported by the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture (CNA), and Apex Brasil.