Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Breton, a family-owned Brazilian brand with over five decades of history in luxury furniture design, officially opened its doors to its first international showroom outside of its home country. Covering an impressive 2,300 square meters, the Dubai flagship store is located in the premium residential district on Al Wasl Road spread across two floors.

Dubai was chosen for its cosmopolitan nature, its global reputation as a market for the high-end luxury segment and the exponential growth of its retail market to 10 billion dollars over the last decade, all of which point to its potential to generate business for Breton.

Commenting on the decision, André Rivkind, CEO of Breton said, “We are attentive to significant business opportunities, and that's why we chose Dubai to host this new challenge. It is very important for the brand to spread its ideals and values internationally, as well as to carry the name of Brazil and national design linked to the quality and sophistication of our products.”

Breton's local investor, Rohit Prem Khemany, combines Brazilian and Indian heritage with astute business acumen and a rich background in luxury markets, managing operations at prestigious restaurants and hotels. Passionate about innovation, he brings valuable insights to the brand and spearheads the five-year expansion plans across the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

The Dubai Flagship – an ode to Brazilian originality

The imposing architecture of Breton Dubai accentuates the brilliance of Brazilian original design. It is situated in a prestigious location that has undergone a complete renovation; transforming a villa into a multi-level space with ground floor, first floor and the creation of a rooftop, courtyard garden and open outdoor areas, fully equipped to host various events for architects and designers. The showroom also features a unique client experience section, where customers have the opportunity to personalize their selections, from fabrics and materials to colors and designs, ensuring tailor-made furniture that perfectly suits their individual tastes and preferences.

In addition, the project's signature feature, the Glass Gallery - a floating cube of concrete and glass with no visible columns - serves as an eye-catching showcase designed by renowned Brazilian architect Fernanda Marques. Within this striking display, Marques unveiled her latest furniture collection signed for Breton, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. Her portfolio includes numerous awards and projects in places such as Malibu, Barbizon, São Paulo, New York, Miami, London and Lisbon.

Curated by the brand’s style team, the meticulously design products are elegantly displayed to create an inviting atmosphere that allows architects and customers to explore countless combinations of styles, inspiring unique projects.

"Brazilian design is highly appreciated worldwide; our products are well-recognized in the architecture and decor universe for its creativity and expression. Breton's differentiating factor lies in its original design crafted by prominent and acclaimed names in Brazilian design, and all products can be fully customized " says Daniel Pegoraro, Director of Product, Style, and Image for the brand.

As a Carbon Negative company committed to the environment, Breton will ensure that the Dubai unit adheres to the sustainability practices followed by its stores in Brazil. This includes waste recycling, following a reverse logistics program for packaging and continuing to honor its partnership with the NGO SOS Mata Atlântica by planting a tree in the Altantic Forest for every order placed at the Breton store in Dubai.

