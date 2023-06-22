- Club Brazen, an exciting new value-add for the agency’s client base, offers masterclasses, market research, personal development opportunities and much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Brazen MENA, the multi-award-winning PR agency, has announced the launch of its new branding, positioning, as well as Club Brazen - an exciting value-add proposition to take the company into its next phase of ambitious growth.

Since its launch in 2015, Brazen MENA has delivered exceptional results for the 200+ brands it has represented using insights-driven strategy, creativity and crafting engaging brand narratives – a signature approach known as ‘creative intelligence’ and the agency’s secret weapon.

The updated website features refreshed company imagery, shot by acclaimed photography studio Team Hyku D, a new logo and a change to the company’s positioning, which reflects a firm emphasis on Brazen MENA’s core differentiators.

In a bid to drive even more value for its growing client base, the agency is also launching a new proposition for September 2023. Club Brazen will offer clients a raft of additional support outside the realms of traditional client servicing, including quarterly networking events from October, a bespoke training library, market research from leading global intelligence provider CARMA, social media analysis from digital engagement agency Socialeyez and monthly insights from the world of comms and business. Also on offer will be a networking masterclass from Leanne Foy & Co, a bespoke wellbeing guide from nutritionist Georgina Ricks and a people & culture or sustainability consultation from Do The Most.

Brazen MENA clients will be automatically enrolled into the free programme, which is designed to enhance their lives in a multi-dimensional way and provide a value-add like no other on the market.

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner Brazen MENA, said: “At Brazen MENA, we have always been big on providing clients value, and now we’re taking that up a gear with the introduction of our new branding, positioning and launch of Club Brazen. We believe business, particularly PR, shouldn’t be transactional – it should be experiential, add value, and fun, and our new look and feel encapsulates all of this. With the launch of Club Brazen, we’ve listened to the demands and needs of our clients and created a very exciting and unique proposition offering them so much more outside of our day-to-day work and conversations.”

Brazen MENA firmly believes that PR isn’t just about brand awareness, it’s about managing reputational touchpoints for brands and as winner of ‘MENA Small Agency of the Year’ a record breaking eight times, the company is ready to take things to the next level.

As a leading lifestyle PR agency, Brazen MENA has a proven track record of success in sectors such as food and beverage, FMCG, travel, fashion, beauty, tech, B2B and more, with clients such as Marriott International, DET, Sunset Hospitality and Battersea Power Station. The agency’s senior team that sits on the boards of various influential organisations such as Global Women in PR MENA, MEPRA and PRCA MENA, and is a company that is passionate about driving PR standards in the region and giving back to the community.

For more information visit https://brazenmena.com