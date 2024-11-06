PHOTO
- The agency has expanded its client portfolio across UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar
- Enhanced social media services led by Catherine Salter through the ‘Social B’ division
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Multi-award-winning PR agency Brazen MENA is enhancing its regional growth strategy through a series of new hires and internal promotions. These additions bolster the team, solidifying Brazen MENA’s position as a top-tier PR and social media powerhouse across the GCC.
With seven promotions and eight new hires, Brazen MENA is accelerating its presence in key markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, setting the stage for even greater success.
Among the standout promotions, Middle East PR Association’s Young Communicator of the Year, Khyati Megchiani has been promoted from Account Manager to Senior Account Manager. Additionally, Aarzoo Choglé has grown from Account Director to Senior Account Director, while Ada Teodoro steps up from Senior Account Manager to Junior Account Director. Rising star Kristina Fernandes takes on the title of Junior Account Manager, having served as Senior Account Executive, while Aya Khaddam and Devi Prakash both move from Account Executive to Senior Account Executive. Finally, Edhielou Cabillan assumes the role of Senior PR Coordinator.
In parallel, Brazen MENA has injected fresh energy into its team with the appointment of Catherine Salter as Social Media Manager, leading ‘Social B’, the agency’s refreshed social media offering with clients such as DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach. Hibba Khan joins as People & Culture Executive, supporting Brazen’s commitment to nurturing its dynamic team culture. Meanwhile, Léa Allam joins as Growth Director, Sharanya Paulraj as Junior Account Director, Salma Elsaadany as Account Manager, Lana Alomar as Senior Account Executive, and Chirag Harjani and Gazala Parker as Account Executives, taking the team to 28.
Boasting a client roster that includes industry heavyweights such as Dubai Economy & Tourism, Atlantis Dubai, Daimler, and Marriott International, Brazen MENA has cemented its reputation as one of the region’s leading lifestyle PR agencies. The agency's momentum is further amplified by the opening of its new Riyadh office, a key milestone in its GCC expansion plan, which enhances its regional footprint. With client relationships in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and ongoing success in the UAE, Brazen MENA is poised for continued regional growth.
Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner at Brazen MENA, shared her excitement: “At Brazen MENA, the team always comes first, and we are deeply committed to nurturing homegrown talent. I’m incredibly proud to have awarded so many well-deserved promotions this year as well as significantly expanded the team. With the opening of our Riyadh office, we’re entering a pivotal phase in our expansion, and I’m confident that with the right people in place, we will continue to grow and thrive across the region. This is just the beginning of what’s to come.”
Brazen MENA's unwavering focus on fostering talent and delivering cutting-edge PR solutions has firmly positioned it as a trusted partner for some of the region's biggest brands, and with new talent on board, the future looks even brighter.
About Brazen MENA
- Brazen MENA was established in Dubai, UAE in 2015 and is one of the region’s leading lifestyle agencies
- Famous for harnessing the power of PR to manage reputational touchpoints for brands using its signature approach – creative intelligence – to help deliver the right results for clients
- As well as generating brand awareness, Brazen MENA drives equity and increases footprints for businesses through integrated communications
- Brazen MENA has represented 300+ brands in the region across the verticals of food & beverage, FMCG, travel, fashion, beauty, sport, tech, real estate and many more
- The agency’s senior team sits on the boards of various influential organisations including Global Women in PR MENA, MEPRA and PRCA MENA and is a company that is passionate about driving PR standards in the region and giving back to the community
