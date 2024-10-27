Saudi Arabia: Brands For Less Group (BFL), the leading off-price retailer in the region, announces its new partnership with Resal, a top digital platform in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will expand the Group’s presence in the Saudi market by offering digital gift cards through Resal, providing customers with easier access to the brand's wide range of products and a seamless shopping experience.

Resal specialises in digital solutions, making it an ideal partner for BFL Group as it expands its digital offerings. By introducing BFL gift cards on Resal’s platform, customers will enjoy a fast, and user-friendly digital solution that supports an omnichannel experience. This allows them to use their gift cards seamlessly both online and in-store, giving them flexible options for a more convenient shopping experience.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate across the region, this collaboration solidifies BFL’s position as an innovative brand, addressing the growing demand for quick and efficient online transactions. By integrating digital gift cards with Resal, Brands For Less is set to better serve customers, improve satisfaction, and support long-term loyalty in Saudi Arabia's competitive retail market.

For more information about Brands For Less and their products, please visit brandsforless.com