Dubai, UAE: As sustainability takes centre stage in the Middle East and the global fashion industry, Brands For Less Group, the leading off-price retailer, is playing a pivotal role in reducing waste and promoting environmentally responsible initiatives. With eco-conscious consumers on the rise, the off-price business model offers a solution for both retailers and customers to engage in more sustainable shopping practices.

Brands For Less has championed the off-price model by providing a platform for brands to sell excess inventory at discounted prices. This not only helps reduce the environmental burden of unsold stock but also extends the lifecycle of products, preventing them from ending up in landfills. In a region where the demand for affordable and sustainable fashion is growing, Brands For Less is helping bridge the gap between conscious consumerism and accessible fashion.

"At Brands For Less, we believe that sustainability and affordability can go hand in hand. Our model helps reduce waste by giving unsold products a second life, benefiting both the environment and our customers" said Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Group CEO of BFL Group. He added “Previously, we have invested in 2,040 high-efficiency solar panels, mounted on the rooftops of two of its properties, reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint by 700 metric tonnes. We have also opted the use of recyclable and reusable bags, further minimising waste and encouraging sustainable consumer behaviour.”

With its extensive network across the world, Brands For Less helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with the production of new goods. By offering unsold items from global brands, the retailer minimises the need for additional manufacturing, saving resources such as water, energy, and raw materials.

Globally, off-price models have shown impressive environmental benefits. For instance, in 2022, similar models prevented thousands of tonnes of CO2 emissions and waste. Brands For Less is dedicated to contributing to these efforts by expanding its operations across the Middle East and Asia while adhering to sustainable principles.

As more consumers look for eco-friendly shopping options, Brands For Less continues to offer a sustainable solution without compromising on quality or style. The retailer is committed to enhancing its offerings to meet the diverse needs of its customers while continuing to prioritise sustainability at the forefront of its operations.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://bflgroup.ae/