Al Medina, KSA – Brands For Less, a leading retail conglomerate, is proud to announce the opening of its 34th branch in Saudi Arabia, expanding across seven cities throughout the Kingdom. This new store is strategically located in Al Manar Mall, Al Medina, 11 minutes away from the Al Medina Haram. This expansion signifies the group's continued commitment to providing exceptional retail experiences across the Kingdom.

The new branch marks a significant milestone in BFL Group’s growth strategy, reinforcing its presence in the Saudi market. The Group's extensive network is designed to cater to the diverse needs of its customers, offering a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices.

In addition to the Al Medina store, Brands For Less is set to unveil the upcoming opening of its second branch in Makkah. This new location will further enhance the group's ability to serve the local community and visitors, offering convenient access to its extensive product range.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia with the opening of our 34th branch in Al Medina, and our upcoming branch in Makkah," said Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of BFL Group. "Our goal is to bring high-quality products at competitive prices, as well as exceptional customer service to our customers across the Kingdom. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in the retail sector."

The new branches are part of BFL Group's broader strategy to strengthen its market presence and deliver an unparalleled shopping experience. With a focus on convenience, quality, and value, BFL Group continues to set the standard for retail excellence across GCC and Europe.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/