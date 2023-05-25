Dubai, UAE- Brand Lounge, a strategy-led brand consultancy, announces its triumphant win of the prestigious Grand Prix at the tenth Transform Awards Middle East Africa. This honor recognizes their collaboration with Geneva-based luxury watch and jewelry brand Charles Zuber.

The Transform Awards MEA acknowledges the transformative power of brand strategy and design and celebrates exceptional brand development efforts across the region. Along with the Grand Prix, Brand Lounge celebrated a remarkable evening with 11 golds, four silvers, five bronzes, and four Highly Commended awards for their flagship projects.

Brand Lounge x Charles Zuber earned praise for its daring approach to brand development in the luxury retail industry. Through its strategy-led brand development methodology, Brand Lounge defined and developed a Neo-Swiss design philosophy that differentiated the brand in a fiercely competitive sector. Brand Lounge's remarkable achievements at the awards underscore its steadfast commitment to delivering innovative and differentiated brands.

Brand Lounge x FANN Media Discovery Platform shone brightly during the evening by winning numerous awards, including three Golds for Best external stakeholder relations during a brand development project, Best brand evolution (consumer), and Best visual identity from the education sector. Brand Lounge crafted a brand positioning and identity for FANN that empowers its target audiences to define the brand.

Brand Lounge x Hayat Biotech garnered three Golds for Best Use of a Visual Property, Best Use of Copy Style or Tone of Voice, and Best Visual Identity from the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector.

Clients whose contributions have fueled our remarkable successes shared their thoughts:

Sabrina Bergopsom, Managing Director at Charles Zuber remarked, "The brief for developing the Charles Zuber brand was simple: let us make the impossible possible and disrupt the luxury watch and jewelry industry. This is exactly what they achieved through their strategic foresight, creative interpretations, and daring positioning, which cemented our brand's niche in a highly competitive market for luxury watches."

Sheikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FANN Media Discovery Platform, stated, "We are immensely grateful to Brand Lounge for their exceptional work in developing FANN’s new identity. Their creativity and expertise have beautifully captured the essence of our brand, enabling us to stand out and make a lasting impact in the education sector. FANN’s success at the Transform Awards is a testament to its pivotal role in shaping our identity and elevating our presence.”

Hasan Fadlallah, Founder & CEO of Brand Lounge, said, "We dedicate this momentous victory to our clients who have placed their trust in us and also to our team, whose relentless efforts consistently exceed expectations."

Continuing the sentiment, Fadlallah added, "This is an exciting time for brand development. The region is rapidly progressing with initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. We look forward to continuing our mission to create differentiated brands that truly resonate with customers. This honor reaffirms our unwavering commitment to always maximize value for our clients."

About Brand Lounge

Founded nearly two decades ago, Brand Lounge is a strategy-led brand consultancy headquartered in Dubai and Riyadh. They have worked with leading brands such as Emaar, Salehiya Healthcare, Del Monte, Daman Insurance, the RTA, Etihad Rail, the Government of Dubai Media Office, and G42.

Committed to delivering tailor-made brand development services, Brand Lounge aligns with business objectives to promote growth. Their strategy-led methodology uncovers unique strengths and differentiates clients from the competition.

At Brand Lounge, the focus is on maximizing value. Learn more about their services and how they can differentiate your brand at www.brandloungeme.com and follow @BrandLounge on Linkedin.

