Dubai, UAE: Dubai Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Group (BPMG Dubai) and the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI) (IEREI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen professional education and networking opportunities in the real estate brokerage and management sectors.

The MoU was signed at the IEREI campus in Jumeirah, with Mohammad Mousa Shanaah, CEO of IEREI, and Eng. Zuhair Bin Redha, Chairman of BPMG Dubai, leading the agreement. The signing was witnessed by Sara AlMuhadeb and Fatma Almadani from Dubai Chambers, Sohail Ahmed and Saji Rajan from IEREI, and Waqar Hasan, CPM, Vice Chair of BPMG Dubai.

Through this collaboration, BPMG Dubai (www.bpmgdubai.org) and IEREI (www.ierei.ae) will work together to enhance real estate education, facilitate industry networking, and provide professionals with access to cutting-edge training programs. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to professional development and innovation in the UAE’s real estate sector.

“This partnership will bring new learning opportunities for brokers and property managers, equipping them with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in an evolving market,” said Eng. Zuhair Bin Redha.

Mousa Shanaah added, “IEREI is dedicated to advancing real estate education, and this MoU with BPMG Dubai will further enable professionals to excel in their careers.”

About Dubai Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Group:

BPMG a non-profit organization established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and supported by Dubai Land Department, dedicated to advancing the standards and practices within the real estate brokerage and property management sectors through. For more information visit bpmgdubai.org