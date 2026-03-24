Kuwait City – Boursa Kuwait announced the listing of Trolley General Trading Company (“TROLLEY”) on the “Premier” Market, with trading in the company’s shares commencing today, Wednesday, 25 March 2026. In line with the company’s activities and the exchange’s classification criteria, Trolley has been listed under the Consumer Discretionary sector. Following this listing, the total number of listed companies on the exchange has reached 141, including 40 companies on the “Premier” Market.

Trolley offered 35% of its issued share capital through a private secondary offering, aimed at diversifying its shareholder base, strengthening corporate governance practices and expanding its investor base. The offering, which was conducted from 15 to 19 February, was met with overwhelming demand from local and international institutional investors, with subscription coverage surpassing 15 times of the initially offered shares, at a total demand of KD 777 million.

The successful completion of the listing at this exceptional time sends a strong message about the institutional resilience of Kuwait’s business environment, underscoring the firm confidence in the strength of the national economy and the ability of its financial institutions to operate efficiently and steadily amid current regional conditions.

The listing also serves as a practical demonstration of business continuity in the Kuwaiti capital market, in line with best-in-class international standards, reinforcing investor confidence at both the local and international levels. The market’s ability to sustain activity and expand its capital base despite these challenges reflects a robust investment environment grounded in transparency and governance, while supporting sustainable economic development.

“The listing of Trolley on the “Premier” Market marks an important step that reflects the continued development of the Kuwaiti capital market and its growing role in supporting the national economy. Boursa Kuwait continues to advance the market environment in line with international best practices, enhancing its investment appeal and expanding the base of listed companies,” said Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi.

“The successful completion of this listing amid current regional challenges stands as a testament to the strength of the capital market apparatus and the institutional resilience of the country’s business environment. Not only is this a new quality listing, but it is also a clear demonstration of business continuity, the efficiency of the market’s infrastructure and its ability to operate steadily in line with the highest international standards despite ongoing challenges.”

Al-Osaimi noted that Boursa Kuwait continues to work in close coordination with its partners in the capital market apparatus and relevant state entities to ensure the efficient continuity of market operations. He also reaffirmed the exchange’s commitment to providing a robust investment environment grounded in transparency and governance, strengthening the confidence of both local and international investors in the resilience of the national economy and the solidity of Kuwait’s institutional framework, as well as its ability to maintain financial sector stability and sustainability under all conditions.

The listing of Trolley represents a quality addition to the roster of listed companies on Boursa Kuwait, contributing to greater sector diversification within the market. The listing also creates investment opportunities for a broad base of individual and institutional investors, supporting ongoing efforts to develop Kuwait’s capital market, deepen its liquidity and enhance its attractiveness as a leading investment destination in the region.

Since its establishment in 2010, Trolley has successfully redefined the concept of convenience retail in the local market. Over more than fifteen years, the company has built an integrated operating model supported by an extensive network of branches throughout Kuwait’s governorates, in addition to its recent expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, cementing its position as one of the most prominent brands in the retail sector.

The listing marks a strategic milestone in Trolley’s corporate journey, opening access to capital markets while enhancing the company’s transparency, governance and disclosure practices as well as providing the momentum needed to support future expansion plans and strengthen the company’s position as a public entity committed to delivering sustainable returns and long-term value for its shareholders.

“The listing of Trolley General Trading Company on Boursa Kuwait marks a historic milestone and a strategic turning point in our journey, reflecting our strong commitment to strengthening corporate governance and transparency in line with international capital market standards. It also highlights the success of our business model and reinforces our confidence in the resilience of the national economy and the ability of Kuwaiti companies to evolve into leading public entities that contribute to private sector growth,” said Trolley Chairman Mr. Faisal Yacoub Boodai.

“Founded more than fifteen years ago, Trolley emerged with an ambitious vision to redefine the convenience retail experience in line with evolving consumer needs and expectations. Through our sustained efforts, we have built an integrated network of branches across Kuwait, becoming part of consumers’ daily lives. Today, we begin a new chapter of growth through this important platform, which will enable us to enhance our competitiveness, accelerate our expansion plans locally and regionally and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders,” he added.

The Trolley Chairman concluded his statement, saying, “I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Capital Markets Authority and Boursa Kuwait for their continued efforts in developing an attractive investment environment and facilitating the listing process. We also thank our listing advisor, National Investments Company, as well as our partners, our team and all those who contributed to the successful completion of the private secondary offering and listing. This collective effort has enabled us to stand today as a “Premier” Market listed company, and we are looking ahead to a promising future that reflects our ambitions and those of our shareholders.”

Trolley appointed National Investments Company and EFG Hermes UAE Limited as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, with National Investments Company also appointed as subscription agent and listing advisor.

The two firms were responsible for coordinating and managing all stages of the offering, including organizing the book-building process, engaging with institutional investors and aligning efforts across relevant stakeholders to ensure execution in line with regional and international best practices.

They also played a key role in supporting the company throughout the preparation phase by providing strategic advice on the offering structure and mechanics, enhancing the attractiveness of the investment proposition.

National Investments Company provided technical and regulatory advisory services in its capacity as listing advisor, ensuring full compliance with all applicable listing requirements and overseeing coordination with regulatory authorities and all parties involved in the offering process.

“This offering represents a significant strategic step in the development of the local capital market and reflects the growing confidence in National Investments Company’s ability to manage complex investment transactions in accordance with the highest regulatory and professional standards,” said National Investments Company Board Member and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Mukhaizim.

“Our team successfully delivered a comprehensive and integrated process that encompassed financial structuring, marketing strategies, and bookbuilding, in addition to allocating the offering in a manner that ensured a seamless transition to the “Premier” Market, while maximizing value for investors and elevating transparency and professionalism throughout the entire process,” he added.

Al-Mukhaizim concluded his statement by extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and Kuwait Clearing Company for their constructive cooperation and their effective and professional role in supporting this transaction, which directly contributed to the successful listing of the company with high efficiency and within the planned timeline. “The success of this offering reflects the spirit of teamwork and professionalism demonstrated by our teams across all stages of the transaction,” he added.

The appointment of these financial institutions reflects their strong track record and extensive expertise in managing offerings and listings, ensuring the processes are executed with the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism while supporting the successful listing and strengthening the company’s presence in the Kuwaiti capital market.

Boursa Kuwait reaffirms that the strength of nations lies in unity and solidarity, as it continues to fulfill its national and economic role with responsibility and resilience in collaboration with the capital market apparatus, recognizing that the stability of the financial market serves as a fundamental pillar of trust and stability in the country.

The exchange emphasized that the continued operation of trading activities with efficiency and transparency reflects the strength of state institutions and their ability to ensure business continuity and protect the foundations of the national economy under all circumstances and prays for the continued security, stability and prosperity of the State of Kuwait, its leadership and its people.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw