Organized in collaboration with the CFA Society and Institute, InvestGB, Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) and the Kuwait Credit Information Network (Ci-Net)

Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait announced the launch of the second edition of “The Bell” initiative to promote financial literacy throughout October 2025, continuing its efforts to raise financial awareness across all segments of society and reaffirming its commitment to sustainable economic and social development.

The initiative coincides with the ninth edition of World Investor Week, the international campaign organized by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in collaboration with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which takes place from Monday, October 6, until October 12, 2025.

“The Bell” initiative aims to enhance financial awareness across all segments of society and empower individuals to make informed and well-considered investment decisions. Organized in collaboration with CFA Society Kuwait, the CFA Institute, InvestGB, the Gulf University for Science and Technology, and the Kuwait Credit Information Network (Ci-Net), the initiative underscores Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to a more sustainable financial future for Kuwait.

Since its establishment, the company has placed great importance on financial literacy as a core pillar of its vision, as it is a fundamental element in achieving sustainable economic and social development and plays a key role in strengthening Boursa Kuwait’s regional and international standing.

Commenting on the initiative, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi, said, “The first edition of The Bell initiative played a significant role in raising financial literacy across all segments of society and was a reflection of a genuine enthusiasm within Kuwaiti society to acquire financial knowledge and strengthen its ability to manage savings and invest responsibly.”

This achievement is the result of Boursa Kuwait’s strategic partnerships with leading educational and professional institutions, and it underscores the company’s role as an active national institution dedicated to supporting economic and social development and placing financial literacy at the core of its strategy to reinforce its standing locally and regionally,” he added.

“Building on these positive results, Boursa Kuwait is proud to launch the second edition of the initiative, ensuring the continuity of its impact. The company firmly believes that financial literacy is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development, and that investing in this field is an investment in a brighter future for Kuwait and its coming generations. I would like to thank the CFA Society and Institute, InvestGB, the Gulf University for Science and Technology, and the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET) for their dedicated efforts, and I look forward to further collaboration in the future,” Al-Sanousi said.

The second edition of “The Bell” initiative will showcase a wide range of activities designed to enhance financial awareness, including a seminar on credit awareness in collaboration with the Kuwait Credit Information Network (Ci-Net), as well as a specialized workshop on sound financial planning concepts and effective budget management entitled “Budgeting for Success” organized in partnership with the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST), and led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Falah, Head of the Executive Education Center.

The CFA Society Kuwait will also deliver a workshop on artificial intelligence and its applications in the financial and investment sectors presented by Dr. Dan Philps, PhD, CFA, Head of Rothko Investment Strategies and Co-Leader of AI Research and the FinTech Centre at the University of Warwick, underscoring the initiative’s focus on equipping participants with both essential knowledge and forward-looking insights that enable them to make well-informed and strategic investment decisions.

In addition, Boursa Kuwait will launch the third season of its “The Bell” podcast in collaboration with InvestGB, building on the success of previous seasons in promoting financial awareness in a modern and engaging way. The exchange will also enrich the content of its dedicated online education portal, Boursa Academy Online, which aims to enhance capital market knowledge for both new and professional investors, in collaboration with the CFA Institute, to broaden the initiative’s reach and impact. The content will also be shared across the company’s communication channels.

Commenting on Ci-Net’s participation, Chairman Mrs. Alia Bader AlHumaidhi said, “We are delighted to continue supporting the ‘The Bell’ initiative in its second edition, reaffirming our commitment to promoting credit literacy and enhancing financial awareness within the community. Credit information today is not just numbers; it is a set of tools that empower individuals and institutions to make informed and well-considered financial decisions. Through our participation in this initiative, we aim to shed light on the importance of a proper understanding of credit ratings and their role in enabling individuals to build a more stable and secure financial future.”

The Kuwait Credit Information Network (Ci-Net) is the sole provider of credit information and credit scores in the State of Kuwait, operating under the supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Commenting on InvestGB’s participation, Mr. Tareq AlSaleh, Acting Chief Investments Officer & Managing Director – Wealth Management, said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Boursa Kuwait for the third season of ‘The Bell’ podcast, an initiative that represents an important step in promoting financial literacy through an innovative and engaging approach, enhancing the awareness of both new and professional investors alike. Our commitment to collaborating with leading national institutions aligns with InvestGB’s vision of building a more knowledgeable and future-ready investment community.”

InvestGB is the investment arm of Gulf Bank, offering a range of services in wealth and asset management, investment and advisory for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Commenting on GUST’s participation in “The Bell” initiative, Head of Executive Education Dr. Abdullah Al-Falah said, “GUST’s Executive Education Center is committed to equipping participants with practical skills that make a real difference in their personal and professional lives. Our collaboration with Boursa Kuwait on their financial literacy program reflects a shared vision of promoting financial awareness and strengthening the foundations of responsible financial management. Through the ‘Budgeting for Success’ workshop, we aim to empower participants with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions and build a more stable future.”

The collaboration between Boursa Kuwait and GUST underscores the university’s commitment to its role in serving the community through initiatives designed to develop the knowledge and practical skills of students, graduates, and society at large. GUST continues to uphold its status as a distinguished educational institution and remains a top choice for students seeking professional excellence and experiential learning.

President of the CFA Society Kuwait, Mr. Talal AlKhamis, also commented, saying, “The partnership between the Society and Boursa Kuwait is a strategic one that dates to 2018, and this marks our second participation in ‘The Bell’ initiative, which reflects our shared commitment to promoting financial literacy within the community. The Society firmly believes that spreading financial literacy is a fundamental pillar in building a financially aware generation capable of making well-informed investment decisions that contribute to the growth and stability of the national economy.”

The CFA Society Kuwait is an association of local investment professionals, consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors and other financial practitioners, that has served CFA charterholders and CFA Program candidates locally since 2008.

Boursa Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CFA Society in September 2025, aiming to educate the public on the fundamentals of investing through the Boursa Academy Online platform for a nominal fee as well as collaborating to organize training programs and seminars.

“The Bell” initiative forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to develop and educate market participants, as well as create a lasting, meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. Part of the company’s Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy, they are in line with Goal 4 – Quality Education – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Boursa Kuwait’s support of World Investor Week comes from the company’s Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy, which stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow it to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

