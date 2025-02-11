Kuwait: Boursa Kuwait continued to support community and environmental initiatives, raise financial awareness, and enhance education and healthcare, as part of its efforts to promote sustainable standards and practices in the Kuwaiti capital market and the goals and objectives of its Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy and corporate social responsibilities.

Throughout 2024, Boursa Kuwait bolstered its strategic partnerships with local and international organizations, launching 38 programs and initiatives within its CS strategy’s pillars of Community and Environment in addition to earning numerous prestigious awards and accolades from globally renowned publications and organizations, further cementing its reputation as a socially and environmentally responsible institution, a model issuer in the Kuwaiti capital market and a key contributor to Kuwait’s vision of becoming a leading financial and investment hub in the region.

Commenting on Boursa Kuwait's achievements in corporate social responsibility during 2024, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Mr. Naser Mishari Al-Sanousi said, “Boursa Kuwait remains committed to corporate sustainability, actively supporting social and environmental initiatives as part of its broader mission to drive sustainable development and enhance financial awareness. By forging strategic partnerships and adopting impactful programs, the exchange strives to position itself as a model of social and environmental responsibility.”

He added, “The recognition we have received through prestigious awards reflects our dedication to transparency, strong governance, and investor empowerment, and we remain focused on furthering these efforts to cement Boursa Kuwait’s status as a leading, sustainable financial market on both regional and global fronts.”

Engaging with stakeholders

The Kuwaiti capital market: an everlasting legacy and a promising future

Boursa Kuwait celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2024, a momentous occasion that embodies its achievements as a primary driver of the growth and innovation of the Kuwaiti capital market aligned with the State of Kuwait’s ambitious vision to transform into a leading financial, investment and cultural hub in the region. The company’s establishment in 2014 was a pivotal step in privatizing the Kuwaiti stock market as Boursa Kuwait assumed the responsibility of managing and developing market operations in line with the best-in-class international standards and practices.

To commemorate this milestone, the company produced a documentary titled "The History of the Kuwaiti Capital Market," highlighting the key milestones that have shaped the market since its inception.

Boursa Kuwait gains recognition for its stellar efforts

Boursa Kuwait has continued its impressive track record of accolades and recognition for its outstanding achievements in corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance endeavors, earning six prestigious awards from globally renowned publications, including the "Best in Sustainability Transparency" Award from Global Finance, the "Best Sustainable Corporate Governance in Kuwait" and "Best Corporate Governance and ESG Strategy 2024" Awards from The European as well as the "Outstanding Contribution to Women's Empowerment in the MENA Region 2023", "Best ESG and Governance Strategy among GCC Financial Markets 2023" and the "Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion in GCC Financial Markets 2023" Award from Capital Finance International (CFI).

In addition, Boursa Kuwait’s 2023 Sustainability Report has been recognized as the Best Sustainability and ESG Report at the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Awards, reaffirming its position as a leading institution in corporate sustainability.

Empowering listed companies to adopt best practices

Boursa Kuwait is dedicated to ensuring that all its stakeholders possess the knowledge and skills required to actively contribute to and benefit from the Kuwaiti capital market. The exchange is also committed to promoting financial literacy, raising awareness of the best standards and practices adopted worldwide and encouraging positive behavioral changes through targeted personal training programs and initiatives.

During 2024, Boursa Kuwait hosted workshops on investor relations targeting listed companies in collaboration with Instinctif Partners, a reputation management consultancy, which focused on enhancing awareness and understanding of the latest and best practices in investor relations, a critical area for effective communication with investors.

Additionally, Boursa Kuwait organized a virtual workshop on the latest sustainability reporting standards in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group.

Boursa Kuwait hosted the "Investment-Ready Impact Data – A Practical Approach to Sustainability in Finance" workshop, organized by Verity and their local partner Meras Consulting, which provided practical insights and solutions to the most prominent capital market challenges of the Energy Transition age.

Raising awareness of financial literacy

Boursa Kuwait joined over 118 stock exchanges around the world to raise awareness of financial literacy as part of World Investor Week (WIW) 2024, a week-long global campaign by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

To commemorate the campaign, Boursa Kuwait launched the 'The Bell' initiative in collaboration with the Union of Investment Companies, the Kuwait Financial Center (Markaz), the CFA Society, Kuwait University, and the Kuwait Credit Information Network (CINET). This initiative reflects Boursa Kuwait's longstanding commitment to educational programs that empower individuals and strengthen the community, ultimately contributing to Kuwait's economic development. By fostering financial awareness and literacy, Boursa Kuwait aims to solidify its position as a leading regional and international exchange.

The initiative featured a variety of training courses, workshops, awareness sessions, and discussion panels led by a distinguished group of experts in capital markets and the financial sector. Additionally, the initiative included four podcast episodes delving into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the world of finance and investment as well as educational material that aimed to raise the skills and awareness of financial literacy in Kuwait’s capital market, produced in collaboration with the Union of Investment Companies.

Commemorating global initiatives

Reaffirming its strong commitment to sustainability, Boursa Kuwait joined over 30 stock exchanges worldwide in the second edition of the World Federation of Exchanges’ “Ring the Bell for Climate” initiative. Held in the lead-up to the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), this global campaign highlights the critical importance of sustainability and climate issues in the financial sector while showcasing the vital role stock exchanges play in addressing these challenges.

To support the initiative, Boursa Kuwait organized a workshop in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Impact Measurement and Management (IMM) cycle and featured an insightful presentation emphasizing the vital role of the private sector in addressing climate change. The workshop brought together senior executives, sustainability officers, compliance managers, and investor relations professionals from listed companies. Participants were introduced to UNDP’s SDG IMM Cycle, rooted in the SDG Impact Standards, which advocates for a structured, SDG-aligned approach to measuring, managing, and communicating impact. The session emphasized moving beyond traditional ESG reporting by applying IMM principles to drive measurable progress toward net-zero targets and sustainable development goals.

Supporting national initiatives

As a responsible corporate entity, Boursa Kuwait recognizes its role in supporting both local and international organizations in their efforts related to healthcare, social welfare, and other areas that directly affect various segments of society.

In 2024, Boursa Kuwait lit its building in blue to celebrate the inauguration of the Al-Zour Refinery Project, held under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This gesture reflects the bourse's commitment to supporting national projects that highlight Kuwait as a leading nation in sustainability and in addressing the challenges of climate change.

Women Empowerment

At Boursa Kuwait, empowering women is seen as a vital step toward fostering inclusivity and promoting diversity in the workplace, making a significant contribution to economic and social sustainability. By creating opportunities for women to assume leadership roles and actively participate in financial decision-making, the company can make a positive impact toward driving innovation and cultivating diverse perspectives that propel economic growth.

Reaffirming this commitment to women's empowerment, Boursa Kuwait joined over 100 stock exchanges worldwide to ring the bell for women’s empowerment for the seventh consecutive year for International Women’s Day 2024. This initiative, organized by UN Women in partnership with the World Federation of Exchanges, underscores the pivotal role stock exchanges can play in advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

This year’s event, held under the theme “Investing in Women: Accelerating Progress,” focused on amplifying women’s voices and celebrating their contributions, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future as well as raising awareness about the Women’s Empowerment Principles—a set of seven global guidelines that provide practical strategies for businesses to promote gender equality across the workplace, marketplace, and broader community.

In addition to ringing the bell, Boursa Kuwait hosted a fireside chat on women’s economic empowerment by Ms. Hewdige Nuyens, the Managing Director of the International Banking Federation and the Chair of the European Women on Boards, a non-profit organization that supports women's empowerment and gender diversity in corporate boards. Her Excellency Ms. Anne Koistinen, the Ambassador of the European Union, also participated, giving a keynote speech to the crowd which included employees from Boursa Kuwait and Kuwait Clearing Company, as well as representatives from several listed companies.

The bourse also sponsored and hosted the “Women and Prosperity” event organized by Playbook, the region’s leading e-learning platform for women in leadership positions, bringing together some of the standout female leaders from Kuwait and across the GCC to highlight the growing role women are playing in shaping the future of the financial services industry and celebrate the achievements of women across this region in the financial services industry.

Continuing collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA)

In line with its mandate to promote Investor Relations (IR), best practices, and international standards in corporate governance in our markets, Boursa Kuwait continued to create value through our ongoing partnership with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) – an independent organization that seeks to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets.

In 2024, the two entities partnered to host a pair of workshops designed for listed companies. The first focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in advancing investor relations and creating added value for companies, while the second examined the influence of digital innovation and technological advancements on the evolution of investor relations practices.

Forging a strategic partnership with the Chartered Financial Analysts Society (CFA Society)

Boursa Kuwait sponsored and hosted the CFA Institute's Research Challenge, organized in collaboration with the CFA Society Kuwait, becoming the first-ever strategic partner for this competition in Kuwait.

The CFA Institute’s Research Challenge provides a unique opportunity for students from participating colleges to embark on a journey into the world of finance, helping them gain valuable skills in financial analysis and professional conduct.

Educational tours of the Kuwaiti capital market

In 2024, Boursa Kuwait hosted several schools, universities, and companies for educational tours at its iconic building, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a well-versed generation of investment and capital market professionals.

Among the institutions that participated in these educational tours were the Kuwait Investment Authority, the National Investments Company, the German Business Council, Kuwait University, the American University of the Middle East, the American United School, and the Fahaheel Al-Wataniyah Indian Private School.

Promoting public health

Public health forms the foundation of strong and sustainable communities, as Boursa Kuwait firmly believes that investing in the health of individuals lays the groundwork for a better and more stable future. A healthy society becomes more resilient, offering future generations the chance to thrive in a vibrant and wholesome environment. Good health is about living a life full of energy and achievement, empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to building a prosperous and progressive community.

To that end, and in celebration of World Blood Donor Day, Boursa Kuwait organized its fourth annual blood donation campaign in collaboration with the Kuwait Clearing Company and in partnership with the Central Blood Bank, reflecting the company’s belief in the importance of supporting social causes and increasing awareness around them.

The 2024 campaign coincided with the 20th anniversary of the official launch of World Blood Donor Day in 2004 and expressed gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has dedicated their time and effort to donate blood, highlighting the profound impact blood donations have on the lives of both patients and donors under the theme of “Celebrating 20 Years of Giving: Thank You, Blood Donors!”.

Raising awareness of diseases and health issues

Boursa Kuwait is deeply committed to supporting and serving the community, striving to benefit its internal and external stakeholders. The company works to improve its positive impact through various community-focused initiatives, including health-related programs in collaboration with organizations dedicated to physical and mental well-being.

In 2024, the company organized an informative session for the female employees of Boursa Kuwait, the Kuwait Clearing Company, and brokerage firms operating within the Boursa Kuwait building entitled “Foundations of Wellness: Healthy Habits for a Sustainable Life,” which highlighted some of the healthy habits women can adopt in their diets to lead healthier and more sustainable lives.

The bourse also demonstrated its support for the annual "Movember" campaign and Men’s Health Awareness Month by lighting its building in blue and hosting an awareness session titled “Your Health is a Priority” which focused on promoting health and well-being among participants.

The Environment

Environmental Voluntary Foundation

Boursa Kuwait has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability through its continued collaboration with the Environmental Voluntary Foundation (EVF) and the Kuwait Dive Team, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In 2024, Boursa Kuwait continued its sponsorship of the Kuwait Dive Team’s initiative to preserve Kuwait Bay, an essential economic and ecological resource for the country. The team’s focused efforts led to the removal of more than 100 tons of waste over 60 missions, including 60 tons of hazardous materials from 45 missions, 9 tons of abandoned fishing nets, and five ships and boats weighing a total of 31 tons.

Plastic awareness and recycling

Boursa Kuwait has reinforced its strategic partnership with Omniya Plastic Collection Company, actively contributing to the nonprofit company’s mission of advancing plastic recycling and promoting responsible plastic waste management initiatives.

In 2024, Omniya’s efforts led to the recycling of over 420 tons of plastic waste—equivalent to approximately 21 million plastic bottles—representing a remarkable 42% increase from the 295 tons recycled in 2023.

The Green Darb Program for Practical Training in Agriculture

As part of its dedication to supporting environmental sustainability projects and programs, Boursa Kuwait continued its strategic partnership with LOYAC for the second consecutive year, sponsoring the third edition of the "Green Darb" program, which offers participants intensive hands-on training and theoretical lectures to equip trainees with advanced field skills, empowering them to contribute to building a sustainable environment.

Strategic Partnerships

Kuwait Red Crescent Society

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Boursa Kuwait has strengthened its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) as a Silver Humanitarian Partner, continuing its collaboration for the fourth consecutive year. The company supported the Society’s Basic Education program for low-income families and those facing financial hardship in Kuwait, helping alleviate their burdens, as well as KRCS’s University Education program, which seeks to empower financially struggling students to complete their higher education.

This support reflects Boursa Kuwait’s belief in the transformative power of education as a cornerstone for building an informed and capable generation ready to face future challenges.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Boursa Kuwait reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian causes by continuing its strategic partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the fourth consecutive year, coinciding with World Refugee Day 2024. This year’s theme, “Hope Away from Home: A World Where Refugees Are Always Included,” underscored the importance of fostering solidarity and inclusion for those forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution.

Through its partnership with the UNHCR, Boursa Kuwait has played a vital role in providing essential aid—ranging from shelter and healthcare to clean water—for over 1,600 vulnerable families across the Middle East. Over the past four years, the bourse has supported the UNHCR’s emergency response efforts in Sudan, Syria, and Lebanon, while consistently contributing to the organization’s annual winter assistance program. In 2024, its contributions expanded to address the escalating humanitarian needs in Lebanon, a country grappling with mounting instability caused by geopolitical tensions and recent hostilities in the region.

Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BAACH)

As part of its prominent role in supporting humanitarian and societal initiatives, Boursa Kuwait has renewed its longstanding collaboration with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BAACH) for the seventh year in a row, contributing over 34 thousand services to ailing children and their families in nine hospitals all around Kuwait. The company also sponsored the redesign of uniforms for Child’s Play specialists across affiliated hospitals, which were inspired by children’s drawings and artwork and aimed to support mental wellbeing and support the specialists with the treatment of children in hospitals.

CODED Academy and UniCODE

Boursa Kuwait entered a strategic partnership with CODED Academy, the first coding bootcamp in the Middle East. As part of this partnership, the Kuwaiti stock exchange sponsored and hosted the academy’s UniCODE coding program for college students and recent graduates, providing comprehensive training to 250 university students. The Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz) also participated in the program as a co-sponsor.

CODED Academy's UniCODE program empowers college students and recent graduates with the coding and programming skills needed to thrive in today's competitive job market. Through training in cybersecurity, mobile, and web development, participants gain valuable expertise and enhance their career prospects.