In the UAE, Team AngelWolf and BOUNCE have teamed up to inspire an inclusivity movement, through movement

GEMS Legacy School among one of the many schools to be inspired by the BOUNCE program

Dubai: BOUNCE, the Middle East’s leading trampoline and entertainment park is celebrating the success of its school program, which has reached over 400,000 students across the region since its launch in 2022. Promoting inclusivity, movement, physical education and well-being among young people, the program has grown rapidly and is making a transformative impact in schools, inspiring students from kindergarten to Grade 12 to embrace a more active and inclusive lifestyle.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, BOUNCE has partnered with Team AngelWolf in the UAE, a non-profit foundation advocating for community inclusion and comprising the Watson family of Nick, Delphine, Rio and Tia. Team AngelWolf’s Nick and Tia (father and daughter) have visited 100+ schools to date, delivering talks on the importance of inclusion, inspiring students with their powerful and resonant story of son, Rio who’s triathlon career has flourished through inclusive policies that enable him as a young person of determination to participate in a variety of endurance sport events. Beyond the talks, the partnership also sees Team AngelWolf give students and young people of determination the opportunity to come together and have fun at BOUNCE.

Elsewhere in the UAE and region, BOUNCE has partnered with organizations that include the Qatar Foundation in Qatar, and Al Noor Training Center and Sanad Village in the UAE.

Doran Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of BOUNCE Middle East said that the program was a natural extension of BOUNCE’s ethos of fun, movement and inclusion: “BOUNCE has always been about providing a space and platform for people of all ages and abilities to come together, move, have fun and importantly, connect with one another. Our school's program has taken this further through teaming up with partners like Team AngelWolf to not just inspire, but enable young people to practice inclusivity in an impactful and meaningful manner.”

Nick Watson, founder of Team AngelWolf, shared: “We are incredibly proud to work alongside BOUNCE to not just spread awareness about inclusivity in the community and schools, but to provide the opportunity for young people to be included and practice inclusivity. Our mission is to erase the lines of exclusion and create pathways for community, active living, adventure and sport that includes everyone.”

Sparking a MOVEMENT of HOPE

Over 30,000 students have participated in BOUNCE's school programs this year alone. The program, which currently collaborates with 25 schools, has paved the way for positive change as it not only teaches students about physiology through BOUNCE-ED curriculum, but also the importance of community and social inclusion. Among the schools inspired by the programme is GEMS Legacy School, which was the first school to join the program in 2022 and remains an active participant today. Inspired by their BOUNCE experience and Team AngelWolf’s motivational and moving talk, GEMS Legacy has since launched its own internal inclusivity initiative, HOPE or Help Out Possibly Everyone, setting a benchmark for other schools in the region. Among the initiatives included in HOPE was an inclusivity walk that saw thousands come together earlier this year to celebrate inclusivity and community.

Asha Alexander, Principal and CEO of GEMS Legacy School said: “At GEMs Legacy School, our mission goes beyond educating children on academic subjects to give them a solid foundation from which they can thrive and contribute to this world. This means instilling the values of integrity , respect, discipline, trust, and empathy throughout our work. Our partnership with BOUNCE and TeamAngelWolf has become an impactful part of our mission, sparking conversations and most importantly, change in both thought and actions of our school community.”

A Growing Movement

BOUNCE's school program hopes to extend its work to 140 schools across the region, encouraging participation in activities designed to foster inclusivity and promote healthy lifestyles amongst students from age kindergarten to Grade 12. From high-energy trampolining to teamwork-focused exercises, BOUNCE’s holistic offer appeals to schools who wish to incorporate dynamic physical activity with a deeper message and impact into not just students' routines, but the wider school community.

