Profit Before Tax Grew by 17% to KD 90 Million

Boubyan’s Assets Grew by 13% to KD 10 Billion

Abdulaziz Al-Shaya Boubyan’s Results Are Not Just Numbers...They Are a Testament to the Strength of Our Organizational Model and Clear Strategy Our Commitment to Innovation and Investment in Our National Cadres Make Us Optimistic about Future Sustainable Growth

Adel Al-Majed: Boubyan’s Solid Foundations, Large Reserves, and Diverse Funding Sources Enable it to be Strategically placed to Contribute to Development Projects We Focus on Reinforcing the Role of Digital Economy and Increasing support to Tech Startups



In line with its sustainable growth strategy, and to reinforce its leadership in the Islamic banking sector — domestically, regionally, and internationally, Boubyan Bank managed under the leadership of its executive management to achieve growth across all financial indicators for Q3, 2025. With this growth, the bank continues its exceptional success in sustainable growth, thus demonstrating the robustness of the bank’s financial position and its status as one of the major full-fledged banks in the Kuwaiti banking sector.

Boubyan has been maintaining its growth since the beginning of 2025 across revenues and net profits, reflecting its ability to adapt and deal with various changing circumstances with professionalism, dynamism, and resilience, hence reinforcing its sustainable growth strategy driven by a unique business model, which enabled the bank to maximize its benefit by seizing all available opportunities, while ensuring optimal management of resources to increase profitability rates, and abiding by the highest standards of operational efficiency.

Boubyan’s business results for the period ended September 2025 witnessed a remarkable growth, as the bank recorded net profit of KD 78 million, at a growth rate of 6% compared with the comparative period of the past year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) amounted to KD 90 Million at a growth rate of 17% compared with the comparative period of last year, and with an earnings per share of 16 fils.

During the same period, the bank’s assets grew to KD 10.2 billion at a growth rate of 13% compared with last year, while the bank’s financing portfolio grew by 11% to KD 7.6 billion, and operating income grew by 11% to KD 101 million, whereas the bank’s market share of local financing increased to 12%.

** Clear Strategic Vision

Commenting on the bank’s financial results, Boubyan Bank's Chairman, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al-Shaya, stated: “Boubyan’s results are not just numbers reflecting growth; rather, they are a testament to the strength of our organizational model and our clear strategic vision, which has repeatedly proven its resilience against challenges and its ability to turn them into true opportunities to reach new milestones and achieve sustainable growth.”

“Boubyan’s existing strategy lays out an ambitious roadmap built on well-planned expansion, digital innovation, improving operational efficiency, and embedding sustainability values with prudent management of challenges. What has been achieved so far is just a step forward in our greater journey towards building the most influential bank in shaping the future of Islamic banking, in a manner that meets our customers’ expectations and adds value to shareholders and customers.”, he elaborated.

Al-Shaya went on to add: “We very well trust that we will be seeing further milestones as the outcome of our innovation and significant investment in our human cadres, and as we embrace the organizational work culture which builds all what we do on excellence and innovation.”

** Ongoing Growth Supporting Business Efficiency

On his part, Boubyan Bank’s Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adel Al-Majed, stated: “As part of the effective strategy of the bank’s Executive Management and its Board of Directors, Boubyan stroke balance between its targeted growth profitability built on high operating rates and expansion in the domestic market, and our exploration of new investment areas, driven by forward-looking strategies across various sectors, in a manner that guarantees excellent and diverse revenues.”

“Digital innovation and investment in state-of-the-art technologies are among the key pillars of our business model, aiming to add value to our local economy by reinforcing the role of digital economy in the economic cycle and increasing our support for tech startups, coupled with our commitment to increasing our effective partnerships with various domestic, regional, and international institutions.”, he pointed out.

He went on to elaborate: “Boubyan has strong foundations enabling it to effectively contribute to the financing of development projects, supported by high creditworthiness, large reserves, and highly flexible liquidity levels allowing for deployment in development efforts, backed by stable capital. Additionally, the bank has diverse funding sources, and it is keen — with its high capabilities — to be a strategic partner in the funding of imminent mega projects country-wide.”

Al-Majed added: “At Boubyan, we continue working in line with an integrated strategy that places the customer at the heart of our priorities, emanating from an understanding of their needs and evolving expectations, while offering flexible and reliable financial solutions that cater for retail and corporate needs alike. Combining banking innovation and enhancing the skills of our human cadres with the adoption of a flexible organizational culture enable Boubyan to steadily continue its journey towards achieving further milestones and reinforcing its status as one of the prominent and leading Islamic banks regionally and internationally.”

** Investing in Startups

Speaking of its support for startups and entrepreneurs, Boubyan Group, represented in Boubyan Bank and Boubyan Capital Investment Company, reinforced its presence in the Buy Now Pay Later “BNPL” market through a strategic partnership with Deema Kuwait, the first licensed BNPL service provider in Kuwait, coupled with the Group's investment and strategic partnership with Holistic Consulting.

** Corporate Banking

Boubyan launched a new set of unique banking services for the first time in the Kuwaiti market, which were designed to offer corporate customers cutting-edge liquidity and capital management solutions in an efficient manner. Those included Payments Host-to-Host service, merchant and supply chain finance services, and integrated treasury management solutions.

Moreover, the bank launched a USD 2 billion New Sharia-Compliant Certificates of Deposit Program — the first of its kind by a Kuwaiti bank. The program offers short-term deposit certificates to investors, with tenors ranging from one month to one year.

In a game-changing move towards supporting FinTechs, the bank launched Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) to FinTechs, which offers a set of key services that form the backbone of most FinTech and financial inclusion innovations. This ecosystem includes the services of Bin Sponsorship, Virtual IBAN, and ATM as a Service.

With the announcement of this program, Boubyan becomes one of the first Kuwaiti banks to secure the relevant approvals of the Central Bank of Kuwait in this area, thus confirming its leadership in supporting the digital innovation landscape for FinTech players.

Boubyan Bank’s Key Financial Indicators

In KD Million