Dubai, UAE - Astra Tech (Astra), the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, has reinvented the Eideya tradition with an innovative Eid campaign that enabled Botim users to double their transfers through the international money transfer feature powered by PayBy. The campaign's new feature transferred over 50 million dirhams to families of Botim users worldwide in a total of 117 countries, with the majority of the transfers going to family members in India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

The Eid campaign, which received an overwhelming response, attracted more than half a million new users to experience the international money transfer feature on the ultra-app, launched just a month and a half ago. The campaign also witnessed 80% of users seeing their Eidiyas credited within minutes through Botim's international money transfer feature.

Through this new exciting campaign, the ultra app which was launched just a month and a half ago, was able to drive more than half a million users to experience the international money transfer feature on the BOTIM app for the first time, just another highlight for the company which has achieved such incredible growth in such a short period of time through various successful partnerships and innovative launches as it continues to solidify its position as the revolutionary and ultra app that aims to exceed everyone’s expectations and serving the region’s everyday needs.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Astra Tech, BOTIM’s parent company, stated

“We know that showing love through Eidiya is an important tradition, especially in our region. That's why we're proud to support this initiative and use our platform to make a difference in people's lives. As the world's first Ultra app, our aim has always been to support our community, and we're grateful to see both existing and new users benefitting from the features we've added to BOTIM.”

With nearly nine million expatriates living in the UAE, BOTIM’s international money transfer feature backed by PayBy, a CBUAE licensed fintech, and other features on the app have allowed for easier and more seamless communication between loved ones abroad. This thoughtful initiative eased the process by which users could transfer Eidiya money. Instead of having to stand in lines and endure a tedious process, the feature allowed them to effortlessly share money with family and friends abroad to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

