Dubai, UAE — botim money, the financial services arm of Astra Tech, has entered a long-term WPS partnership with City Exchange, one of the UAE’s leading payroll processors, to launch a co-branded Salary Card that expands digital salary access and accelerates financial inclusion for workers across the country. The Wage Protection System (WPS), mandated by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, is the national framework that ensures employees receive their salaries securely, transparently, and on time through approved financial channels. This partnership expands botim money’s existing WPS capabilities, offering employers a smoother digital payroll route and giving workers an improved, app-based salary experience. The announcement was made at a signing ceremony between the two entities at Astra Tech offices in DIFC.

Through this partnership, City Exchange’s established payroll infrastructure is seamlessly integrated into botim’s digital ecosystem, enabling real-time salary disbursement for thousands of employees across the UAE. The co-branded Salary Card gives workers instant access to their earnings and a simple way to use key financial services on botim, including money transfers, low-cost remittances, payments, access to credit, and investment opportunities. This partnership addresses a critical gap in accessing and moving salary by giving employees immediate control over their earnings. This supports them financially by allowing workers to manage transfers, payments, and savings the moment they are paid.

Commenting on the partnership, Bernadine Clark, VP Consumer Payments and Core Projects stated: “Partnering with City Exchange allows us to meaningfully improve how workers manage their money day to day. Providing timely and transparent salary access is only the first layer - what truly matters is enabling workers to send money home with ease, save with purpose, and access fair financing when they need it. Together, we are building a pathway to long-term financial access and security for workers across the UAE.”

“This partnership marks an important step in enhancing customer convenience and expanding our digital service offerings”, said Mr. Mithun Charles – General Manager, City Exchange

The co-branded salary card also positions City Exchange as a future-ready payroll innovator, enabling its corporate clients to shift toward digital-first salary disbursement. The partnership will streamline onboarding, widen customer reach, and help accelerate WPS adoption at a national level, supporting the UAE’s broader vision for an inclusive and technology-enabled financial ecosystem.

As the growth of botim money accelerates across payments, remittances, and digital financial services, its partnership with City Exchange represents a major step forward in expanding safe, convenient, and connected financial access for workers across the UAE.

About botim money:

botim money, formerly PayBy, is a part of Astra Tech’s ecosystem and powers the financial services layer of botim, the MENA region’s fastest-growing and first AI-native, fintech-first platform. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, botim money advances financial inclusion by providing secure, seamless, and user-friendly financial solutions to millions of users across the region.

botim money holds both the Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes (RPSCS) licenses, further solidifying Astra Tech’s position in the financial technology sector. Its full suite of services includes digital wallets, local and international money transfers, lending, remittances, and in-store and online payments. The platform serves as an accessible gateway to simplified financial services built for everyday use.

botim money business is the platform’s B2B arm, offering an integrated digital payment ecosystem tailored to the needs of regional enterprises. From advanced point-of-sale solutions to Wage Protection System integrations, it empowers businesses to manage transactions with greater efficiency, compliance, and control while driving operational excellence at every touchpoint.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is a UAE-based consumer technology company transforming how intelligence reaches everyday life. As the consumer subsidiary of the G42 ecosystem, Astra Tech delivers AI-powered services that blend communication, finance, and essential digital tools into one seamless experience. From regulated fintech infrastructure to AI-native platforms, the company is building an integrated ecosystem where innovation becomes both practical and personal.

City Exchange:

City Exchange, established in 1997, is a leading exchange house in the UAE offering secure and customer-focused financial services. With 18 strategically located branches, the company provides reliable remittance services, foreign exchange, WPS solutions, corporate payments, and financial value-added services to a diverse customer base.

Built on the pillars of trust, transparency, and compliance, City Exchange is committed to delivering seamless financial experiences supported by strong operational systems and a dedicated team. As part of its digital growth strategy, City Exchange continues to invest in innovative technologies and strategic partnerships to enhance accessibility and service convenience for customers across the UAE.